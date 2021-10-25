The Savannah Savages jumped on the Lafayette Irish early Monday night in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals. The Savages defeated the Irish 3-1, completing the season sweep of Lafayette.
Savannah will face the Smithville Warriors for the district championship Tuesday.
“We came out hungry, we came out ready to play, and we came out swinging which is nice,” Savannah coach Marina Atkins said. “We were excited and ready to be here.”
Savannah began the first set with a 7-0 run. The Irish finally ended the run with back-to-back kills from Khiani Jackson and Rayna Chilcoat. The Savages went on to win the set 25-14.
The second set began just like the first with Savannah scoring seven of the first eight points in the set. The Savages pushed the lead to 16-2 with back-to-back kills from freshman Trinity Fansher.
“Trinaty is a freshman that started out on the C team and then we had a couple of middles get injured this year,” Atkins said. “She was one that we had to pull up and we told her, ‘Look, girl, we have confidence in you!’ And she has been a great addition to our team.”
Savannah won the second set 25-11. Lafayette took control in the third set with and took its first lead of the match at 3-2.
The Irish continued to grow that lead, taking their largest lead at 12-4. Lafayette held a steady lead for much of the set, but a late run from the Savages that made the score 22-18.
Savannah cut the lead to two at 24-23 with a ball hit into the net. The Irish held on, scoring the set’s final point.
“We got careful and we got careless with a couple of things and that showed,” Atkins said. “Then we got in a hole that we couldn’t get out of, but we fought there at the end and we took that energy from the third into the fourth and got the win.”
The two teams went back-and-forth early in the first set, sharing a tie four times through the first 10 points scored. Lafayette tied the set at five, but the momentum quickly swung in the direction of the Savages who scored seven-straight.
The Irish came as close as five when they cut the lead to 15-10. The Savages ended the set with a 10-6 run, securing a spot in the district championship.
Savannah will hope to avenge a loss to open the season against the Warriors who swept the Savages 3-0. Smithville defeated the Benton Cardinals on Monday evening 3-1.
“We just have to come out tomorrow with the belief of, ‘What do we have to lose?’” Atkins said. “We have to come out swinging, playing hard — we’re the underdogs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.