SAVANNAH, Mo. — Quarantine has ended for the Savannah football team, and head coach Kevin Kopecky said he’s hoping his team can hit the ground running.
“I have confidence in our kids, and they’re excited to be back,” Kopecky said. “We’re all excited to be back. Hopefully we can build off that a little bit.”
The Savages had to cancel two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the team and had just returned to the practice field Monday.
“It’s kind of hard to get back into the groove just with conditioning and stuff, that’s what we’ve really missed out on,” Savannah senior Evan Yount said. “Over the time we were off, we did personal things, ran, got out, just trying to get back in shape as best we can.”
Awaiting the Savages Friday night is Lafayette, a team who is sitting on a 2-1 record coming into Week 4.
“When you look at Lafayette, they got a lot of athleticism, a lot of speed,” Kopecky said. “We’re going to have to do a good job tackling on defense, we’re going to have to do a good job of holding our blocks on offense.”
“It’s just really how it’s going to go,” Yount said. “We haven’t really been able to show ourselves yet, and this is where we’re going to come out and really show who we are.”
The Fighting Irish are riding high off a win over cross-town rival Benton. Head coach Eric McDowell said while there were areas to improve on, his team is encouraged heading into the new week.
“We were good enough to play not our best game and still win, but we know that we’re going to have to play a lot better this week,” McDowell said. “Hopefully we’re up for the challenge as a team to get better this week and eliminate a lot of mistakes.”
“A win’s a win,” Lafayette senior Xavier Nichols said. “Come out, try to get a win every week, but we could’ve played better, and hopefully we can play better this week.”
With Savannah missing two games, McDowell said preparation had been a little difficult with a lack of game film, but his team is up to the challenge.
“Just preparing like any other week,” Nichols said. “Practicing hard, trying to get better and get the win this week.”
“Three out of our four weeks, I don’t think we’ve had hardly any film on our opponent,” McDowell said. “It’s just been one of those years where it happens for everyone, and we’ll adjust just like everyone else.”
As for Savannah, Kopecky said he’s just hoping for a successful return to the field for his squad.
“Hopefully we’re going to see a lot of enthusiasm out of our kids, just the fact that we get to play again,” Kopecky said. “We all love football or we wouldn’t be out here, so hopefully it’s going to be a good game.”
Savannah will host Lafayette Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7.