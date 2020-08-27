From returning to workouts in the middle of a pandemic to changing Week 1 opponents five days before kickoff, Lafayette has battled plenty of adversity to make a return to the football field.
Last week, Lafayette was informed by Carnahan that the St. Louis school wouldn’t be participating in fall football and was on the hunt for a new Week 1 opponent.
“It was a little hectic there for a little bit,” head coach Eric McDowell recalled. “I think I contacted every coach in the midwest within three hours, so we were bound to find one.”
Lafayette will now travel to Harrisonville to open its 2020 season with a new quarterback but the same game plan and mentality.
“Everybody’s locked in and wants to win,” senior running back Miles Henderson said. “Everybody has the same goal and knows the goal. Everybody’s excited just to play and get back out here.”
The long line of athletic quarterbacks continues with junior Jaron Saunders, who takes over for Daeton McGaughey after graduation and moving on to play at South Dakota State. He benefits from a supporting case of athletic playmakers, including Henderson and senior Derrick May. It’s a role he’s been primed to take over.
“He’s a tremendous quarterback. We always knew he was,” McDowell said. “He’s ready to go, and we’re happy with what we’ve seen. Hopefully when the lights flick on Friday night we’re gonna see the same thing we’ve seen in practice.
“If we do, it’s gonna be a pretty good show.”
The defense will focus on letting players use their athleticism to find gaps and force turnovers, led by many of the same offensive playmakers.
The Irish struggled to find consistency in 2019, going 5-5 with back-to-back wins just once against Cameron and St. Pius. Two of Lafayette’s wins came in 53-0 and 63-0 shutouts of Clinton and Carnahan, eventually falling 28-24 to Excelsior Springs in the Class 4 District 16 quarterfinals.
Week 1 of 2020 brings Lafayette now to Harrisonville, a traditional Class 4 power fresh off a 6-6 season, albeit against high-level competition each week.
The last day of practice brought realization of competition after months of unknowns.
“I’m excited after this long break and not knowing if we’re gonna be able to play,” senior Quentin Garrett said. “I think it’s big to be able to come out here, be able to practice today and know I have at least one more game. We’re all excited, and I know I’m super excited about it.
“I think it was all worth it, to know all the work paid off. We’re gonna go out and play our best and enjoy our experience.”
As teams start up, the majority do so without getting looks at their team due to jamborees being called off due to COVID-19. So Lafayette and Harrisonville restored to alternate forms of film.
“We actually exchanged, for the first time in my career, practice film,” McDowell said with a laugh. “We’re not gonna get a whole lot from that. I’ve talked to some of the other coaches in the area and they’re like, ‘You did what?’ It’s better than nothing.”
Lafayette will face the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday.