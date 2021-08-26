Every since he was in fifth grade, Jaron Saunders dreamed of the opportunity to lead a high school program his senior year.
He planned to do it with his best friends by his side. That journey together will officially begin this weekend.
Saunders, a senior quarterback for the Fighting Irish, and classmates Kingston Oliver and Carlos Cortez are just some of the leaders guiding the program into a new era under first-year head coach Ryan Shroyer. Getting to do it together has made the build up that much more sweet.
“We’ve been playing since fifth grade together. We’ve had that connection since then, have worked all offseason, all summer just to get to the best of our potential to lead this team in the right direction,” Saunders said. “All that work is starting to pay off and people are starting to see it. We’ve always had that bond. It’s amazing.”
But the blood runs well beyond the football field, which has grown increasingly evident around the program in the past few months.
“We trust each other with our lives. We just wanna go out there and ball for each other and for our friendship,” Cortez said.
Oliver added, “It was an automatic click. As we got older and have grown together, it’s gotten better and better. We go out and ball out and trust each other 100%.”
Shroyer was hired following Eric McDowell’s resignation upon taking an assistant job at Platte County. The Irish went 7-3 in 2018 before going just 9-11 over the last two seasons.
A new energy, focus and mentality has been born in recent months.
“Everyone’s definitely bought in. I’ll say this until I’m blue in the face; with this new coach and the new coaching staff, everyone’s really excited to play,” Cortez said. “It’s a whole new energy. Everyone’s excited to get out there and show the city what we’ve been practicing all summer for.”
There’s plenty of reason for excitement with a star-studded offense that includes the trio, running backs Hayden McCrary and Xaviar Cary, and an offensive line anchored by Quentin Garrett. As usual with a typical Lafayette team, the Irish plan on utilizing a load of speed across the field.
“We have a quarterback that can sling it. We have guys that can run around and catch it,” Shroyer said. “We’ve got hogs up front that can move people and protect the quarterback. We’re just gonna see what’s best for the kids and put them in a position to succeed.”
The Irish also welcome two upperclassmen playing for the first time in Cayden Cox and Khadyn Hughes, along with Kobe Jones and Jared Crabb as playmakers on defense.
With an emphasis on the group growing at last week’s jamboree, Lafayette left confident in the defensive unit.
“We have a young defense we didn’t expect to do much, but out there in the jamboree we dominated,” Cortez said. “Our defense balled out and took away a lot of concern and doubt from our coaches.”
Lafayette was the lone St. Joseph team to win a district game a year ago after a season without a postseason victory by the city. The Irish hope the kickoff to a new season begins a run to another successful playoffs.
“With that district win, we got a lot of confidence,” Cortez said. “They now know what to expect when we get into those big-time games. We know how to come out with a win in those big-time games, too.”
Lafayette's opener against Carnahan, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, was canceled Thursday afternoon due to 'issues within the Carnahan football program.' Lafayette is actively looking for a new opponent.
