A number of the top rivalries in northwest Missouri will no longer have a chance of taking place this postseason on the basketball court.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced its district and class assignments for winter sports Friday, seeing the state move to six basketball classes for the first time in history. MSHSAA, which also had six 11-man classes in football this fall, operated with five basketball classes since 2003.
MSHSAA will also do away with its singular hosting site for the districts, as well, for 2021. The format will work similar to the football postseason where the highest seed hosts each game through districts before the number of games hosted will determine the site of the sectional and quarterfinal round.
With the expansion, Central will move to Class 6 District 16 with its same opponent lineup of Oak Park, Park Hill, Park Hill South and Staley. The Central girls advanced out of its district last season in Class 5.
That will be the task at hand for Lafayette, a quarterfinal qualifier in Class 4 last season. The Irish will face Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Platte County and Smithville.
With Lafayette moving up, that means there won’t be a matchup with Benton this postseason with the Cardinals staying in Class 4. The district includes Savannah while Cameron, Chillicothe, Maryville and Richmond move up from Class 3. Chillicothe advanced to sectionals last year while Maryville played in the quarterfinals.
Much like the Spoofhounds, the East Buchanan girls will face a new class after a run to the Class 2 title last season. The Bulldogs will move up to Class 3 District 15, as will West Platte, to face Lathrop, Lawson, University Academy, Cristo Rey and Hogan Prep.
Class 3 District 16 will include Hamilton, Trenton, South Harrison, Putnam County, Milan and Brookfield.
After advancing to the Class 2 boys quarterfinals last year, Mid-Buchanan will stay in its class but slide to District 15 against Gallatin, Maysville, North Platte, Osborn, Plattsburg — a boys district champ the last two years — and Polo.
Bishop LeBlond remains in Class 2 District 16 against Albany, King City, North Andrew, Princeton, Rock Port and East Atchison.
St. Joseph Christian slides back from Class 2 to Class 1 District 15 to face DeKalb, Pattonsburg, Stanberry, Union Star, Winston and Worth County.
Following the Jefferson boys’ run to a Class 1 title, and now joined with South Nodaway to form Platte Valley, they will remain in Class 1 District 16 with Mound City, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Holt and West Nodaway.
North Harrison will compete in District 14 while District 13 includes Southwest Livingston and Braymer.