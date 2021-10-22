MARYVILLE, Mo. — Coming into Friday’s annual season finale with Lafayette, the Maryville Spoofhounds knew the offensive potency that stood on the opposite sideline.
Maryville answered by forcing three-straight three-and-outs to begin the game by the Irish offense, jumping out to a 25-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 37-6 victory at the Hound Pound.
“Tonight’s game was one of those going in that we knew we were gonna have to play some good defense against a high-powered offense,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “The first couple drives was huge. … I think our kids played really inspired football.”
With the win, Maryville claims second place in the Midland Empire Conference with a 5-4 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the MEC. Maryville’s lone loss came by one point on a botched PAT in the final seconds against champion St. Pius X.
Lafayette (6-3) finished 4-2 in the MEC, ending the year with losses to the Warriors and Spoofhounds.
“They’re a well-coached team and have been together forever,” Lafayette coach Ryan Shroyer said. “Not taking anything away from them. They get all the credit.”
After fumbling on the opening drive, Maryville forced a three-and-out and responded with a drive that culminated in a 1-yard rushing score by Cooper Loe.
Later in the quarter, it was Tyler Siemer who bounced outside and dash 44 yards up the field for a touchdown run of his own for a 13-0 lead after one quarter.
“Our O-line played really good. Cooper Loe had some really good inside runs that were popping in the first half,” Webb said. “They take that away, it allows Siemer to bounce outside for a touchdown. Being complimentary like that … says a lot not only about our players but our coaches and how we run our schemes.”
Loe’s second rushing touchdown came from 10 yards out, punishing the defense by running through two defenders for a 19-0 lead.
Lafayette began to get into an offensive rhythm with carries from Xaviar Cary, but passes from senior quarterback Jaron Saunders weren’t hauled in in the passing game and stalled drives.
“We’re right there with the plays. It’s just one thing or another,” Shroyer said. “Sometimes when you’re swinging for the fences, you’re gonna strike out. It’s all good.”
And in the final minute of the first half, Connor Drake connected on a 59-yard touchdown to a wide open Delton Davis down the left sideline for a 25-0 lead at the break.
Drake’s second touchdown pass came on fourth-and-11, finding Don Allen near the sideline for a 26-yard catch-and-run score.
With under nine minutes to play, Saunders capitalized for the first points of the game for Lafayette with a 1-yard run up the middle.
Maryville polished off the win with a 4-yard score by Tucker Turner with 45 seconds left.
The Spoofhounds, the runaway No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 7, will earn a bye week before hosting the road to the district title. Lafayette will compete in the Class 4 District 8 bracket beginning next week. Official brackets are expected to be released Saturday morning.
With every game serving as potentially the last going forward, Shroyer shared a message to his group after Friday’s loss.
“Keep fighting. Try to do what’s right and play hard,” Shroyer said. “Maintain the brotherhood of the team. I’m proud of the guys.”
