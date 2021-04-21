The Platte County Pirates came into Wednesday night’s semifinal game having scored 53 runs over their last four games. Lafayette pitcher Brayden Luikart welcomed the challenge of facing the Pirates’ red hot offense and helped the Irish reach the Pony Express Championship game with his second career no-hitter in a 5-0 win at Phil Welch.
“I knew that Platte County was going to be a good opponent and we prepped all week for them,” Luikart said. “We normally take one game at a time, but we always had Platte County in the back of our minds.
“Early on I wasn’t feeling great, my off-speed wasn’t working as well as it was in previous starts. During the fourth and fifth inning it started to click. I started landing those pitches for strikes.”
Luikart was still too much for the Pirates who struck out six times in the first three innings. The Irish offense struggled early against Platte County starter Landon Fulk. Fulk finished with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.
Lafayette broke through in the third inning, scoring three runs. Jayden Little, Chance Herie and Kobe Jones each had an RBI in the inning.
The Irish scored their final two runs on passed balls in the fifth. Luikart went into the seventh with 10 strikeouts and completed the no-hitter by striking out the final three batters of the game.
“He’s a true pro as a high schooler, just really impressive,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “We had him tonight, defense had him and as soon as we felt like we had a few runs—we felt like we were in a good position. He’s our ace, he’s our guy and we trust him. I’m super proud of him, super happy for him and his family that he was able to have that memory today against a really good Platte County team.
The Irish will face Smithville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the tournament championship.
“I told you, I want the big dogs,” Jansen said. “I’m a competitive guy, I want everyone’s best shot and the best competition.”
Smithville 3, Savannah 0
There was a surplus of good pitching Wednesday night at Phil Welch Stadium and that started in the first semifinal game as the Savannah Savages took on the Smithville Warriors. The two starters combined to allow just five hits with four coming in the sixth in seventh innings. Smithville scored three runs in the final two innings to defeat Savannah 3-0 and advance to the tournament championship.
“When you come out and you see good pitchers and you see good defense, then you know that the other team is going to capitalize on every mistake you make,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “You need to see that as a baseball player. The mistakes that you make against teams that aren’t very good, don’t necessarily cost you, but mistakes you make against Smithville, Platte County and Lafayette—those are going to cost you.”
Savannah had just one hit in the game but had scattered eight baserunners over seven innings with a runner reaching base in five of the seven. Aiden Leonard had the Savages lone hit in the second inning.
Savannah starter Tyson Hilsabeck pitched five perfect innings before allowing his first hit in the top of the sixth. Hilsabeck struck out four and allowed just two earned runs in the loss.
“I thought he did a great job,” Bodenhausen said. “He came out and pounded the strike zone and that’s exactly what we wanted him to do. When you do that, you have a chance, when you don’t walk people, you have a chance and when you give up three runs, you have a chance.”
Savannah will face Platte County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for third place.
