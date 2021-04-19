The Lafayette Irish and Maryville Spoofhounds met for the second time this season on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Pony Express Tournament.
The Irish offense was held at bay early on by Spoofhounds starter Connor Drake but eventually found their groove, scoring eight runs over the final four innings to defeat Maryville 9-1 at Bartlett Park.
“When it’s cold out here, it’s all about energy and it’s all about intensity,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “That’s what we preached before the game and the kids brought it. We’re really hitting well situationally, and our pitchers really did their thing.”
Senior Brayden Luikart gave the offense a jolt with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a homerun over the scoreboard in right in the bottom of the third. The Irish added two more runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Lafayette starter Zach Langley held the Spoofhounds to just one hit over six innings. Langley walked three and struck out four in the win.
“I felt pretty good about my performance,” Langley said. “I had a few pitches get away from me, so I really had to tone it in to try and work ahead.”
Langley and Luikart each had two RBI in the win. Lafayette will face Platte County in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Smithville 10, Benton 7
The Benton Cardinals could have scheduled a lesser opponent to open the Pony Express Tournament. But Benton head coach Johnny Coy wanted his team to be tested, and so they began the tournament Monday evening against the Smithville Warriors.
The former MEC foe got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Cardinals 10-7 in the Monday’s quarterfinal at Phil Welch Stadium.
“I thought we came out and competed against a really good Smithville team,” Coy said. “I was proud of the boys for the fight they showed.”
The Warriors jumped on Benton early with three runs in the top of the first. The Cardinals responded with three-straight singles in the bottom of the first. Benton then drew three-straight walks that led to three runs.
Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth led off the top of the second with a long fly ball to right field. The ball was misplayed by the outfielder, leading to a triple for Hedgecorth. Benton starter Jackson Konecsky forced the next batter into a groundout before Smithville regained the lead on an RBI single.
Konecsky held the Warriors to one run in the third, but another fielding miscue in the fourth held Smithville extend the lead to three. The Warriors kept adding to their lead, scoring four more runs in the fifth to take their biggest lead of the game at 10-4.
The Cardinals cut into that lead in the bottom of the frame with two runs scoring on a misplayed ball by the Smithville catcher. Benton cut the lead to three in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded walk. The Warriors ended the comeback attempt with a strikeout to advance in the tournament, while the Cardinals will face Northeast on Wednesday.
“When you give good teams multiple outs in a game, that’s going to come back and haunt you and that’s what happened today,” Coy said.
