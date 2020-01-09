MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Lafayette boys basketball, the MEC, coach Kevin Bristol said, will come with a slate of games that won’t be a walk in the park. That was the case when the Fighting Irish made the 45-minute trek north to defeat Maryville 48-45 Thursday evening.
Trailing Maryville (2-6) with the glare of 17-9 on the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter, that statement proved to be correct. The Spoofhounds’ senior guard Tate Oglesby tallied eight of the 17 points that Maryville scored in the first eight minutes of action.
The Irish’s gap seemingly increased with every possession that the Spoofhounds had.
“I mean the last time we played was the 28th,” Bristol said. “I think that early, (Maryville) just wanted it more than we did — that was the problem at the beginning of the first half. They wanted it more and we let ‘em have it.”
The lead for the Spoofhounds stuck throughout the remainder of the first half, leaving Maryville with a 27-19 advantage heading into the locker rooms.
The same lead that stuck around for the entirety of the first half is the very one that squandered over the span of the first four minutes of the new half.
The message at halftime, Irish (6-4) senior Kolten Griffin said, was preached towards defense.
“Everything is based around our defense. Our offense creates off of our defense so we all just have to sell out and be bought in on defense,” Griffin said.
After being knotted at 27 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter, Lafayette saw its first lead after a series of fouls and changes of possession. The sequence of events, of course, put the Irish lead at 36-33 with one quarter to play.
With his back against the wall, in this instance known as the sideline, Maryville freshman Caden Stoecklein nailed a three-pointer with 17 seconds left on the clock to bring the score to 47-45. After two missed free throws from Lafayette, Maryville failed to run a successful play on offense, resulting in Griffin at the charity stripe with less than two seconds on the clock.
Lafayette’s victory marked a perfect record in the MEC, the very conference Bristol preached wouldn’t be, and wasn’t, a walk in the park. The Spoofhounds’ loss leaves Maryville with room to improve.
“From where we started the season to where we are today, right now, so much happier and pleased,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “We’ve still got some things to clean up, but we played a very good team with great athletes.”
“We’re going uphill from now on,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Our record might not show that but we’re growing as a team.”
As for the Irish, the future holds a date with Ruskin on Saturday. No matter what the win is like, whether it be against the Spoofhounds, or against anyone, it’s a win nonetheless, Bristol said.
“Like I always say, ‘I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day,’” Bristol said. “That’s what that was — an ugly win.”