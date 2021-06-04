With Thursday’s win, the Lafayette baseball team claimed third place in Class 4 — the best finish in program history. After a hard-fought season, the team’s six seniors said they finally got to see their efforts come to fruition.

“We’ve had this dream since we were very little boys,” Lafayette senior Zach Langley said. “We had this dream of coming to state, participating and hopefully getting the championship. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, but we’re still coming home with a third place win.”

The group of six seniors, Preston Bowers, Chance Herie, Dayne Koch, Langley, Jayden Little and Brayden Luikart, make up the vocal leadership for the Irish, both on and off the field. Now, after four years of work, they get to end their high school careers on a high note.

“Us seniors have put in a long four years of work, whether that be by ourselves or with the team,” Luikart said. “In the summer, in the winter, no matter the weather, we were putting in work, and I think that shows this year and this season how we went out.”

The Class of 2021 entered high school two years after the Irish baseball team fell just one game short of the Class 4 Semifinals in 2016. When they stepped onto the field their freshman year, they said they hoped to set a new standard on the Northside.

The team saw success in their first year, taking home a district title, but the Irish fell in the sectional round.

After another successful season in 2019, the Irish ran into Savannah in the district championship game. The Savages narrowly squeezed out a victory, winning 2-1, and eventually reaching the Class 4 Semifinals.

After the pandemic took away their junior season, the six Irish seniors came into their final year looking for nothing but the top prize. The Irish cruised through the district tournament with comfortable wins over Cameron and Savannah. They would follow that up with two more wins over Chillicothe and Summit Christian, to advance to the first Final Four in program history.

The Irish looked to be in good shape in their semifinal matchup against Kennett, leading by two runs and needing just three outs to punch their ticket to the championship. But a flurry of hits and runs pushed the Indians ahead, dashing Lafayette’s state title hopes. Kennett went on to win the Class 4 State Championship.

In the Class of 2021’s three seasons of high school baseball, the Irish had a record of 52-23, never losing more than eight games in a single season. Lafayette’s win over Hollister on Thursday capped off one of the program’s best ever three-year stretches with a third place finish in Class 4.

“It’s huge for us,” Luikart said. “We get to leave, us seniors, on a good note, on a high note, and we get to leave the underclassmen with a good taste in their mouth.”

The Irish will be returning only four starters from this season’s lineup: juniors Cade King, Kobe Jones, Xavion Page and Sam Ryan. But a number of underclassmen got to be a part of their historic season.

“Just to open their eyes up to something like this and show them the kind of work it takes to get here, it’s just huge for the rest of this program,” Little said. “In the next coming years, we should be a pretty good team.”

Of the team’s six seniors, four of them will be continuing their baseball careers at the collegiate level. Herie and Koch will both play at Central Christian College of Kansas, Little will attend Highland Community College and Luikart will head to the University of Oklahoma.

As their historic season comes to an end, the seniors say they will always have the memories they’ve made along this year’s run. But with their accomplishments, coach Matt Jansen said the seniors have created a legacy that will lead the program on the right path into the future.

“This is a monumental accomplishment for us, and we’re just super excited,” Jansen said. “Glad that we were able to do that and really cap the year off on a high note.”