SMITHVILLE, Mo. – On five occasions in Friday’s Class 4 District 8 semifinal round, Lafayette found itself in Smithville territory.
On each of the visits, the Fighting Irish turned the ball over, whether it be by interception or turnover on downs.
Smithville, on the other hand, ran up the scoreboard to a 42-0 win over Lafayette in the Class 4 District 8 semifinal round.
“Defensively, we were slowing them down a little bit here and there at the beginning,” Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said. “Once the points started piling up on the board, though, they started getting yards in bigger chunks and obviously we were outmatched in some positions as the night went on.”
In total, the Irish (4-6) turned the ball over five times, with junior quarterback Jaron Saunders throwing two interceptions and the offense failing to convert on fourth down three times.
The Warriors (8-2) did not give the ball up once and scored on each of their possessions in the first half, leading 28-0 at halftime.
“They can get pressure without blitzing a lot, and when they did blitz it really gave us fits,” McDowell said. “They did a great job defensively of covering us up well enough to get the pressure schemes working. That was really the key for them, though, they can get pressure with three man lines, four man lines without even blitzing a lot of times.”
Other than the first score, Smithville kept things on the ground, as Lafayette expected heading into the game.
Three of the allowed touchdowns arrived from one yard out, two coming from Warriors junior offensive lineman Mason Crim.
“They were by far the most physical team we played this year,” McDowell said. “Really once they started grinding, that’s the word we used all week, we knew they were going to try and grind us down. And they did in some areas at some times in the game. That’s really when the run game began to take effect.”
The loss concludes Lafayette’s season in the furthest round the program has seen since advancing to the district championship in 2017.
“The boys fought hard, and their attitudes were great,” McDowell said. “ What a wonderful group of senior leaders even in a game like that. They know whether they win or lose, that shouldn’t change who they are and they showed who they were tonight in their hearts. I’m very proud of them for that.”
The Irish’s 4-6 record is the worse the team has posted since going 3-7 in 2015. Four of this season’s six losses were by one score, occurring in the regular season against Harrisonville, Savannah, Cameron and St. Pius X.