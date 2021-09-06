As soon as Jaron Saunders and Kingston Oliver found out they broke state records, the Lafayette football duo couldn’t believe it.
“I was like, ‘This doesn't seem real,’” Lafayette senior quarterback Jaron Saunders said.
The two put together a record-breaking performances in Lafayette’s 51-20 win over Atchison last Friday.
During the victory, Saunders threw for 698 yards, breaking both a school and state record. The MSHSAA record was previously set with 665 yards by North Nodaway in 2015.
Discovering the news put both Saunders and the Lafayette coaches in a bit of a whirlwind.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer said. “I just went back and counted it again and counted again. The coaching staff sat down, we worked with each other, and we're like, ‘Are you? Are you serious?’ We looked it up on MSHSAA, and we're like, ’This is legit.’ It's insane. So, it was a lot of fun.”
Saunders first heard he broke the program record with 531 passing yards, that was until his coaches re-tallied all the numbers and called to tell him the news.
“I called my mom right away because she's my biggest supporter, her and my brother both. I had to call them and I was like, ‘I don't know if this is real or not,’” Saunders said. “But they said I almost had 700, so I was very shocked. I still don't believe it to this day.”
Impressive as it was, Saunders is quick to credit those around him, including his former quarterback coach Drew Cortez who now coaches at Raytown South.
“The Lafayette record was his before me, so just knowing that I broke that and I passed him, it was just an emotional day for me because he's literally taught me everything I know since I was in third grade and he's coached me for so long,” Saunders said.
To cap off the historic night in Atchison, Lafayette senior wide receiver Kingston Oliver walked away with 398 receiving yards, which broke the school and state record as well.
376 yards was the previous record set by Princeton in 2016.
The senior also recorded four touchdown receptions, which ties a MSHSAA record set by Joplin and Pattonsburg both in 2019.
“I always knew that I could accomplish a lot, but I never thought I could do that,” Oliver said. “That's a big accomplishment to be number one in the state in receiving yards ever.”
Oliver added he worked on his craft all summer long.
“I come out here a lot and just put in the work when no one's watching. Whether it's me and Jaron, or just me by myself,” Oliver said. “My mindset and mentality I’ve been working on, like not getting down on myself when I mess up.”
Shroyer noted Oliver’s self motivation has helped him set lofty goals.
“Sometimes we got to remind them hey, you know, even the best drop a ball every once in a while and so it doesn't necessarily surprise me that he had that success because he's the type of guy that would put in the work and whether it's by himself whether people are watching or not,” Shroyer said.
In his first season with the team, Shroyer has guided the Fighting Irish to a 2-0 start.
After their Week 1 resulted in a win by forfeit, Lafayette made a statement in their first game of the season. Saunders noted their dynamic performance was a team effort.
“The coaches have full trust in us. They let us play our game,” Saunders said. “My (offensive) line, I mean they played phenomenal. That's the only reason why I had all those yards and the receiving corps — everybody played well,” Saunders said.
Lafayette is no stranger to talented athletes that have come through the program, and as Saunders and Oliver make their presence known, they said there’s still unfinished business.
“I’m trying to go as far as we can go,” Oliver said. “I feel like this team this year, we have a lot of talent, good quarterback, good O-line, good defense, a lot of young guys stepping out, so I feel like we can go far.”
“Breaking the record was nice, but we still have more to prove,” Saunders said. “We're looking to move on in districts because we haven't really pushed far in awhile, but to be able to provide for St. Joe and put them on the map in that way, it’s kind of huge because some of the programs and stuff, we haven't been really able to show out. So just letting everybody know that St. Joe's still here, we're still a city. We may not be as big as everybody else, but we're still dogs out here. That's the big thing that made me kind of proud.”
