COLUMBIA, Mo. — After finishing in second place the last two seasons, Lafayette’s Jay Greiner was finally able to reach the top of the podium Saturday night, taking home a state title.
“It feels incredible,” Greiner said. “I’m speechless, I really am. I’ve gotta think about it, but it’s amazing, it really is.”
The North End junior took down Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine to take home the Class 2 championship at 160.
In winning the state title, Greiner set a new state record for wins in a single season with 61.
“That’s amazing, too,” Greiner said. “We’ve been working for that all year, and that was what it all came down to, and it happened. It’s amazing.”
Greiner finished second in the state in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, losing decisions. He claimed Saturday's win with a 1-0 decision. Now that he’s actually come out on top, he said he’s excited to share it with the rest of the school.
“We’ve got a lot of people who’ve always been supportive of me,” Greiner said. “My school is incredibly supportive, and to be able to spread that joy and Northside pride, Irish pride, it makes everyone happy.”
Mid-Buchanan repeats as state champs
For the second year in a row, Mid-Buchanan took home the Class 1 team state title. The Dragons totaled 171.5 team points, besting second place Centralia by 19.5 points.
“It felt harder the second time, probably being the expectations, a little bit of pressure,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Daniel Kountz said. “It feels amazing, just proud of our kids.”
The Dragons had eight medalists, including individual state titles for freshman Spencer Cunningham at 106 and junior Wade Stanton at 195.
Stanton captured his second individual title in a row after taking gold at 182 last year.
“It’s an amazing feeling to know that I’ve gotten better,” Stanton said. “I’ve always just pushed myself to get better, and to win a second title just proves that I’m working harder.”
As the Dragons look ahead to next year, Kountz said they already have their sights set on building up their new dynasty.
“One-hundred percent, we’re going for the three-peat,” Kountz said. “They wanna get it done. We got the tradition going here, and we wanna keep it rolling.”
Other area medalists include Benton’s Bishop Rush finishing fourth at 145 in Class 2, North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher finishing second at 126 in Class 1, Savannah’s Gage Schottel finishing fifth at 113 in Class 2 and Cooper Burnsides finishing sixth at 182 in Class 2.
Cameron took home fourth as a team in Class 2, led by Caleb Husch finishing second at 113 and Tanner Riley finishing 2nd at 126.
On the girls side, medalists included: Lafayette’s Isa-Bella Mendoza finishing sixth at 105; Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Sampson finishing second at 110 and Layson Hafley finishing sixth at 141; Cameron’s Justice Brewer finishing second at 149 and Hollie Hedgpeth finishing sixth at 194; and Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller finishing fourth at 174.
