SMITHVILLE, Mo. — For three quarters of Monday’s Class 5 District 16 semifinal, the No. 4-seeded Lafayette girls played neck-and-neck with top-seeded Smithville.
But a slow start put the Fighting Irish in a hole they couldn’t climb out of, seeing their season end with a 40-26 loss at Smithville High School.
“We got a little nerves. That’s the No. 1 seed. You watch them in warmups and they’re intimidating, they’ve got some length to them,” Lafayette coach Brad Spinner said. “Being young and inexperienced in situations like that, we had jitters.”
Lafayette (9-14) trailed 9-0 in the opening minutes and fell behind 16-2 after one quarter of play. Smithville (17-4) only outscored Lafayette by two in the final three quarters.
“Once we got through that first quarter and settled down, we realized we could play with them,” Spinner said. “I thought we did a good job of righting that ship and getting going in the right direction.”
While the Irish held their own early by coming up with blocks, they were unable to convert on the offensive end, whether it came from missed shots or two 10-second violations from Smithville’s press.
Jazlyn King ended Smithville’s opening run with an off-balance jumper in the paint late in the first.
Lafayette won the second quarter 8-4 with four points each from Talicia Byrd and Modesta Wilhelmsen, trailing 22-10 at half.
“I thought we sat down and defended real well,” Spinner said. “Smithville’s a team of long athletes that like to get downhill. I though we did a good job defending the paint.”
Smithville extended its lead to 32-14 going into the fourth quarter, which ended up being Lafayette’s best eight minutes. Ellie Wattenbarger scored five of them team’s 12 points in the frame.
Byrd led the Irish with six points. Six different players scored for Lafayette.
Smithville was led by 19 points from Christina Walsh. No other player scored more than eight points.
Lafayette returns all but one player from this year’s squad, which is largely made up of sophomores and freshmen.