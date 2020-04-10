Though Lafayette baseball won’t get the chance to play baseball this spring, junior Brayden Luikart plans to use this unfortunate situation as motivation for next year.
Luikart was one day into baseball practice when the season was cut short due to the virus pandemic causing Missouri schools to close for the remainder of the semester.
“It’s unfortunate because we were all very excited for this year’s team and we believed that this team was special,” Luikart said.
The left-handed pitcher closed out his sophomore season with 13 hits in 26 at-bats and an ERA of 2.10 in four starts with one resulting in a no-hitter. He was also named to the Class 4 District 16 All-District team in his sophomore year.
Luikart’s success was something Lafayette’s head coach Matt Jansen was excited to see carry over into the 2020 campaign.
“We really challenged him to be a leader. He has leadership qualities and he’s been a leader in the past, but we really wanted him to hone in,” Jansen said. “We wanted him to embody that as well as other kids in those leadership roles and I’ve really seen him grow that way.”
Unlike the current seniors on Lafayette’s baseball team, Luikart has the opportunity to finish out his final season with the Fighting Irish next spring.
The heartbreak he feels for his senior teammates reminded him of how precious his time at Lafayette is. With one year left in his high school career, the soon-to-be senior said he wants to make the most of it before graduating.
“It shows you how something you love can be quickly taken away from you,” Luikart said. “Nobody expected this, it hit us all at once, we woke up one day and there was no baseball.”
Life without baseball is something new to Luikart, who grew up wanting to play at the University of Oklahoma someday. His dream came true back in August when he committed to further his baseball career and education in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners baseball program recruited Luikart as a two-way player to pitch and play the outfield.
He was only a sophomore when he made the decision but said he’s glad he made it as early as he did, especially with the current situation.
“Now that this has happened, I have seen a lot of my friends making a really quick decision and committing to schools now so they don’t lose what they had. It could be all be bad if I waited so I’m glad I made the decision,” Luikart said.
The future Sooner already has his college career mapped out, but he hasn’t checked out of Lafayette baseball. Instead, he remains dialed-in for when he and the Irish can return to the baseball field — an opportunity he won’t be taking for granted.
“I know sometimes it’s like, ‘Ugh, practice,’ but now we have no practice so, maybe that, ‘Ugh, practice’ is a ‘Fun, practice’ because now we know what it’s like to not have it and how it would feel if it were taken away from us again,” Luikart said.