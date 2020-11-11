Only a sophomore when he made the decision to further his baseball career and education at University of Oklahoma, Lafayette senior Brayden Luikart has now officially inked with the Sooners.
"It's a big accomplishment that I've been waiting for my whole life, and to make it official, it feels really good," Luikart said.
Luikart signed his letter of intent to join Oklahoma's baseball program Wednesday at Lafayette High School.
Although missing his junior season with the Fighting Irish due to the pandemic, Luikart said he always maintained his dream of becoming a Sooner.
"Oklahoma was my home right when I stepped foot on campus in Norman," Luikart said. "That's where I knew I wanted to be, so nothing was going to change that."
Soon to be a Division I athlete in the Big 12 Conference, Luikart understands it's a big opportunity to play at that level.
"My coaches texted me that same message, "Big 12 baseball player." It's pretty cool. Not a lot of people, especially from St. Joe, get to make it out and make it past the high school level so doing that is huge," Luikart said.
The left-handed pitcher closed out his sophomore season at Lafyette with 13 hits in 26 at-bats and an ERA of 2.10 in four starts with one resulting in a no-hitter.
He was also named to the Class 4 District 16 All-District team in his sophomore year.
The Sooners baseball program recruited Luikart as a two-way player to pitch and play the outfield.
"It's something I waited my whole life for and worked my whole life for and we're not done here. I'm just going to keep working," Luikart said.
Luikart will finish out his final season with the Fighting Irish next spring.
"My teammates and I, we're hungry," Luikart said. "Now we're a year older, we'll be more developed and I think we'll make this one special as well."