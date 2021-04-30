If Lafayette’s Camden Bennett is anything, he’s humble.
He’s also proving to be a pretty good basketball player.
After his first season at the varsity level with the Irish, Bennett has impressed in his early AAU season with 816 Hoops out of Kansas City.
“I’m feeling good, but I wouldn’t be able to do this without all my coaches and all my teammates,” Bennett said. “They’re really pushing me at the moment and being very good to me.”
The rising junior-to-be is coming off a season where he led the Irish to a 17-8 record, notching a spot on the All-News-Press NOW First Team.
He’s followed that up with a strong showing on the Prep Hoops circuit, including two 40-point games, while leading 816 to a 13-0 record.
Bennett said his teammates have played well together, allowing him to flourish on the court.
“We all play through the offense, and we get good looks every time,” Bennett said. “They know that I’m a scorer, and they try to help me in every way I can in doing what I do.”
And through those performances, schools are starting to take note.
Bennett picked up his first offer over the weekend from hometown Missouri Western. But Missouri Western is more than just close to home for Bennett. His older brother, Caleb, stars for the Griffons.
“They’re a great program out there,” Camden Bennett said. “Great coaching staff as well, and I just feel blessed to be in their best interest.”
Caleb Bennett was ranked the fourth best recruit in Missouri coming out of Lafayette in the class of 2017. He signed to play at division one Lehigh before transferring back home to Missouri Western.
As a highly-recruited player himself, Camden said his brother has offered him a lot of advice about the process.
“He told me to be humble about it, obviously, and that there’s more to come,” Camden Bennett said. “I just need to have a focused mind and just keep doing what I’m doing.”
As he gets into the summer and continues growing with 816, Camden Bennett said he has a few goals he’d like to accomplish.
“First is to obviously have my recruitment start to pick up,” Bennett said, “and then just try to improve the best that I can, so whenever I do come back to Lafayette, we have a great season.”
