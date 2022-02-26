For Lafayette, Saturday's 51-24 win over the Savannah Savages didn't just clinch a berth in the Class 4 District 16 semifinal.
It also gave the Irish their 16th win of the season. With a mixture of youth and experience, Lafayette has won more games in the 2021-2022 season than they had in the last three years combined.
The two teams played in a game with a similar result just two days ago with Lafayette defeating Savannah 54-26. The start to Saturday's game at Lafayette High School felt different with the Irish clinging to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
"If we hadn't been doing that lately, I would say it's a Saturday morning thing," Lafayette coach Brad Spinner said. "But when we played them on Thursday, we started slow. When we played Pius, we started slow--we've just been starting slow lately.
"Something has to happen for us to get going. I've heard that when the team comes out sluggish in the first or third quarter, that's a reflection of the coach, so I've got to do a little reflecting to see what I need to do to come out better."
The No. 3 seed Irish got going in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Honor Manning. Manning's three started a 10-4 run for Lafayette. Jazlyn King added to the run with a 3-pointer, and Tia Nance added an and-one. King and Nance tied for the team-lead with 12 points each on Saturday.
"I tell you what, Tia Nance coming off the bench and providing that spark (helped)," Spinner said. "She played great, it was probably the best game of her high school career. She hounded the point guard and hit a couple of threes and that's not really her game, so any time you get those you're playing with house money."
Lafayette turned a 26-16 halftime lead into a a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Nance scored four of her 12 points in the third and credited her coach for the Irish's ability to keep the momentum going after halftime.
"It was what our coach said to us at halftime," Nance said. "He told us to push hard and put this game away. It really motivated us to push through in the second half."
Darcy Bowlin scored four points in the fourth quarter and King scored five of her 12 in the final eight minutes. Lafayette outscored the No. 6 Savages 15-4 in the fourth. After allowing 12 points in the first quarter, the Irish allowed just four points in each of the final three quarters.
Lafayette will face second-seeded Chillicothe at 7 p.m. Monday at Springer Gymnasium. The Irish last played the Hornets on Feb. 15 in a 53-24 loss.
"I'm going to play like it didn't happen," Nance said. "I think if we just come out strong like we did in the second half, we're going to have a good game."
Spinner said that Lafayette is going to go with a mixture of the two.
"My inclination is to clean slate it," Spinner said. "But there are some things that we are going to have to take away from it, especially what they did defensively that we are going to have to adjust to.
"So we are going to take something from it, but the team we were then compared to the team we've been in the last three or four games is night and day."
The first game Monday will feature No. 1 Benton and No. 4 Maryville, which defeated No. 5 Cameron 45-32 on Saturday. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
Boys semifinals will feature No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 4 Maryville and No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Chillicothe on Tuesday. Saturday saw Maryville beat No. 5 Cameron 62-48 while Chillicothe beat No. 6 Savannah 57-45.
