After sending two to state last year, Lafayette track and field hopes to feature even more Irish on the big stage this season.
Coming off placing 15th in the girls javelin last year in her first appearance at state, Lafayette junior Steevie Beasley wants to go even further and said she has set more personal bests this year.
At the Cameron Invitational on Tuesday, Beasley finished fourth and set a new personal record in the girls javelin with a throw of 108 feet, 7 inches.
“When you have a great track team and you have a bunch of support, it’s a lot easier than not having good support,” Beasley said. “We do have that here. We have a bunch of people that really do want to work hard and it ends up working out.”
In his second year at the helm, Lafayette head track and field coach Clint Spencer said this season has been one of the more challenging ones, mainly due to the weather.
“We had our first two meets get canceled. We had two consecutive meets where it sleeted on us the majority of the time. We had a meet yesterday. That was 50 degrees and that was kind of warm,” Spencer said. “So hopefully things will get better and we'll start seeing some improvements in times and it won't be quite so miserable to sit at a track meet for that amount of time.”
But through it all, Spencer said his team has persevered and the adversity has made them mentally tougher.
“We’ve had some standout performances. We've had Quentin Garrett, Hayden McCrary, and even Kendyal Bennett on the throwing side, they have PR’d each meet. They just keep getting a little bit better, a little bit better,” Spencer said.
Lafayette senior Quentin Garrett placed fourth in the shot put at the Cameron Invitational, after setting a new personal best and winning the shot put with a throw of 12.96 meters at the Lafayette Throwers meet last week.
Garrett admits the team has had their fair share of struggles this season but that hasn’t stopped them from wanting to improve.
“(We’re) never satisfied, always hungry when it comes to it,” Garrett said. “I’m glad I got fourth at least, but I want to do better than that — at least top three always and that's just like pushing me forward to districts. So I’m just trying to continue my season and take it as far as I can.”
Other top finishers at the Cameron Invitational include: senior Hayden McCrary who took home fourth in the discus, senior Carlos Cortez earning third in the 100-meter dash as well as the boys 4x200-meter relay claiming fourth place.
Cortez is coming off an 11th place finish in the boys 100-meter dash last year at state, while McCrary is in his first season with the team.
With the team featuring more underclassmen this year, Lafayette sophomore Honor Mannings tries to lead by example.
“There's not a lot of people that ran track last year that are running it this year so I kind of just try to help out as much as I can and I do look up to Carlos (Cortez) a lot, because he just helps me out with what I'm doing and he teaches me how to do better,” Mannings said.
Lafayette has a few more meets before the district tournament gets underway in May.
Now, the goal for the Irish is to keep the momentum going, and Spencer has high hopes.
“I had a grandparent actually say something about this the other day. She offered to give me a ride down to state and then she retracted that offer. She said, ‘I can't give you a ride to state because we're going to be taking a bus.’ So pie in the sky, my hopes are that we have to take a bus because we've got that many athletes to qualify for state,” Spencer said.
