INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After working its way through tough, scrappy basketball early in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational, Lafayette cruised to a 77-54 win over William Chrisman.
Both the Fighting Irish (2-0) and Bears struggled with early season mechanical issues in the first quarter. Lafayette’s issues specifically came from Chrisman (0-1) forcing them to play at a fast speed.
Once the Irish settled in, they took control of the game’s pace.
“Towards the middle of that first quarter, we started to slow stuff, get comfortable, start running our stuff and the defense we play deepened,” head coach Kevin Bristol said. “You saw a change in the game.”
The results of the adjustments truly began to show midway through the second quarter when sloppiness decreased for the Irish.
What was a two-point lead to start the frame increased to a 37-23 Lafayette lead at halftime.
Sophomore Camden Bennett led the way in the quarter with eight of the Irish’s 21 points. Three of his baskets were layups, while the other two were free-throws.
“He may be just a sophomore grade wise, but basketball wise he’s played a lot of basketball,” Bristol said. “That’s what he does. He’s a good scorer, and the kids on the team know the spots he likes to score from. They do their best to try and get the ball to a spot where he an score.”
By the end of the game, Bennett had 16 points, second in line behind sophomore Mikey Thomas, who finished the game with 18.
Both saw significant minutes in the game, with half of Thomas’ points arriving as free throws in the fourth quarter.
For Bennett, the process of adjusting to a significant varsity role has been an adjustment.
“It’s difficult coming on to the varsity level,” Bennett said. “I did play JV and varsity last year, but I didn’t get as much minutes. Coming onto varsity was a struggle, but I’m starting to get used to it.”
The Irish joined Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Park Hill South, Truman, Lee’s Summit West, Central Kansas City and Chrisman in the Phog Allen slate early last week.
The tournament, primarily represented by suburban conference members, replaces the Neosho Holiday Classic on Lafayete’s schedule.
The Irish advance to meet Lee’s Summit in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Me and my coaching staff have always said we want to play the best competition, the toughest competition,” Bristol said. “It isn’t about winning or losing, it’s more about getting better and playing against better competition.”