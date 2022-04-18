The Lafayette Fighting Irish played well in spurts Monday evening in the opening round of the Pony Express Tournament at Phil Welch Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Irish, the spurts weren’t enough to overcome the No. 5-ranked Smithville Warriors. The Warriors scored a combined 12 runs in the third and fourth innings to defeat Lafayette 13-2.
“We’re still learning some things but even more so we’re refining what’s there,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “Stuff like this takes time, it’s baseball and it’s not going to happen in one day.
“One thing I thought we lacked today was effort and energy. That’s something we preach everyday and something that I live by.”
Lafayette starter Drake Losson ran into trouble early with a leadoff walk and then an RBI single from Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth. The sophomore pitcher limited the damage to just that one run, forcing three-straight groundouts to end the top of the first.
“I think early he was able to hit some spots, but you have to tip your cap to Smithville, they can just swing it,” Jansen said.
The Irish found life offensively in the bottom of the second, beginning with a leadoff walk and stolen base from Xavion Page. Garrett Duncan then moved Page to third with a bunt single. Sophomore Issac McQuiston tied the game with RBI single.
“Our approach is something that we’ve been hard on them for,” Jansen said. “I think it is starting to slowly turning it into something we want it to be.”
Issac McQuiston went 2-for-2 in the game with an RBI and a run scored. The bottom five of the Lafayette order was responsible for all five of the Irish’s hits.
The Warriors put the game away in the top of the third with an eight-run inning. Smithville had seven hits in the inning and were led offensively by Hedgecorth who finished 3-for-3 with four RBI.
The loss ended a two-game win streak for Lafayette. The Irish will have a chance to quickly rebound with their second round game against Benton on Tuesday. The Cardinals lost 2-0 to Smithville in the second game Monday night.
“If you don’t show up tomorrow, if you don’t come with a chip on your shoulder, then why are you playing baseball,” Jansen said. “Especially at Lafayette, this should be a game that you’re geared up for. You have to put this game behind you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.