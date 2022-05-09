The Lafayette Fighting Irish understood the uphill climb they had coming into Monday evening’s battle against the defending Class 3 state champions.
The results ended in heavy favor of the St. Pius X Warriors, defeating the Irish 13-1.
While the game didn’t go as they may have liked, it was the pregame festivities that highlighted the night for Lafayette. The Irish hosted Mary Sander’s third grade class from Lindbergh Elementary School.
The young students were welcomed onto the field after receiving Lafayette hats and signed baseballs.
“That was the highlight of our day and I’m glad we provided the experience for them,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “They wrote us kindness letters in the spring and we reciprocated them and wrote some things back. I just wanted to bring them out and let them have a good time at the ball field. It was also a good experience for us.”
The Irish’s play on the field was hampered by an array of errors that led to the team’s loss. Lafayette recorded seven errors, three coming in the first inning that led to a 1-0 Warriors lead.
The errors continued into the second and third innings, leading to 12 St. Pius runs. The Warriors scored five runs in the second inning on one hit and seven runs in the third.
“We were flat early and you’re looking over at the defending 3A state champions,” Jansen said. “You have to be ready to dig in and we weren’t ready. We started to at the end, but in baseball if you’re not ready from the jump, you can dig yourself into a hole and it becomes real difficult.”
The Irish scored their lone run in the bottom of a fourth inning that was sparked by Xavion Page’s double to center field, their first hit of the game. Junior Dalton Heater drove in Page with a single.
Lafayette will play its final regular season game Tuesday at Savannah. The Irish will then begin district play on Saturday afternoon against the Cameron Dragons.
“Tomorrow is a new day at Savannah,” Jansen said. “So we’re just trying to prepare as we get into district playoff mode. We’re just going to take the little things from today and pick it up, move it forward and play better baseball.”
