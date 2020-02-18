Lafayette handed Chillicothe their first loss of 2020 in emphatic fashion, taking down the Hornets 65-48 on Tuesday at Lafayette High School.
“We haven’t lost since Christmas so this was a game that we came in here expecting to win but so did Lafayette,“ Hornets coach Tim Cool said. “Tonight we just ran into a buzz saw.”
Lafayette (13-7) jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead, as the Fighting Irish knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half alone.
Leading the charge was junior guard Brayden Luikart, who finished with 19 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc.
“That’s who he is, he’s our shooter. The pace of the game that we played with tonight and how we moved the ball around got him those shots,” Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol said. “Sometimes we don’t move the ball around and we struggle to score, but when he’s able to get wide open shots like that there’s a high percentage they’re gonna go in.”
For Luikart, it was a matter of starting hot.
“I feel like I had a pretty good warm up, but early on I hit a few shots to really get me going that fueled the fire, and from there I just took off.”
On the other end of the court, facing off against a formidable Chillicothe (17-4) offense, defense was just as important to the Irish’s quick start.
The senior duo of C.J Pfaff and Westley Brandsgaard combined for 19 and 20 points respectively, but the rest of the team contributed just 12 points altogether.
Cool anticipated a defensive slug fest, but noted the difficulty of slowing down the Irish when they fire on all cylinders.
“You know they’re going to play great defense every night and when they’re that locked in offensively it’s tough, they play extremely well here at home,” Cool said. “They shot it really well and part of that is on us, but most of that is them being locked in.”
It was an inspiring performance for a Lafayette team that now just needs a win over St. Pius X to clinch the MEC title.
“After a win like that against a team like that, Cools does a good job coaching the kids up there they run their stuff and make it difficult,” Bristol said. “I think doing what we did tonight feels good, that we were able to play like this against a team like that.”
The Irish will take it game by game, but it’s hard to ignore their stock rising following important wins over formidable MEC opponents in Benton and Chillicothe.
“It’s not clinched yet, we’ve got a piece of it, but we’ve still got to put it all together to get that piece,” Luikart said. “I feel like we’re getting hot at the right time, it’s huge to get these wins in a row and this is big for our energy going into Friday.”