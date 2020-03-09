KEARNEY, Mo. — Lafayette had doubters before its second season under coach Kevin Bristol.
The Fighting Irish were predicted to face a season of transition. They used it as motivation, finding the way to both a Midland Empire Conference and Class 4 District 16 Championship.
Lafayette (18-9) now heads to its fifth-straight appearance in the Class 4 sectional.
“It definitely feels good,” coach Kevin Bristol said. “Especially for this team. At the beginning of the season, everybody doubted, everybody was, ‘We’re not as good as past Lafayette teams,’ and this, that. Look what they did. They did the same thing that previous teams have done.”
The Irish are hoping to make a name for themselves in the first round of this year’s state tournament. They haven’t advanced past the sectional round since making a run to a second-place finish at state in 2016.
Lafayette fell in the previous three appearances, losing to Kearney in 2017 and ‘18 before to Southeast last season. Lafayette avenged the past strife to Kearney in Friday’s district championship.
Lafayette will meet Lincoln College Prep (16-10) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North High School.
“We always want to keep that tradition going and win a district championship,” Lafayette senior Kolten Griffin said. “We were able to do that, it feels great. We just look forward to keep going.”
Griffin joins TJ Alexander and Kaden Miller as the only seniors on this year’s squad.
Alexander and Griffin were two of the top three Irish scorers in a 57-38 win over Kearney in the District Championship last Friday at the TDR Auto Plaza Fieldhouse.
The victory was Lafayette’s sixth-straight since falling to Ruskin in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic by three points on Feb. 15 at Springer Gymnasium.
“I feel like we’re just peaking at the right time, enjoying it at the right time,” Bristol said. “We’re on a roll.”
Lafayette has beaten the Tigers in meetings in the last decade, the last arriving during the 2016 playoff run. Lincoln Prep is in its first winning season since then.
Lincoln Prep is led by senior JT Washington, who posted 20 points against Van Horn in the Class 4 District 15 championship.