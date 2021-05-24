For the first time since 2018, the Lafayette baseball team is preparing to play past the district round.
After the Irish defeated Savannah to take home the Class 4 District 16 title last week, players say the intensity has picked up as they prepare for the next round, a sectional matchup with Chillicothe.
“I think we’ve been more locked in than ever,” Lafayette senior Chance Herie said. “I think we’re eager to get as far as we can and play it game by game, pitch by pitch.”
The Irish won their two district tournament games by a combined score of 16-3. Coming off such a strong showing, the players say confidence is at a high.
“I think it just fires us up as a whole,” Herie said. “It just makes us eager to take just as big of wins later on down the season.”
But while they embark further into the postseason, they say no opponent can be taken lightly, including an MEC rival they beat in their only meeting of the year.
“We know what we’ve got, but we also try to stay humble,” Lafayette senior Preston Bowers said. “We’ve got to treat this team like it’s the best team in the world.”
Awaiting the Irish in the Sectional round is Chillicothe. The Hornets are coming in with a record of just 12-12 in the midst of a Cinderella run to the round of 16.
The Hornets were the fifth seed out of five teams in the Class 4 District 15 tournament last week, where they knocked off top-seeded Odessa on the way to three wins and only their second-ever district title.
But the Irish are familiar with the Hornets. The teams met one time in the regular season, where Lafayette took a 4-3 win back in April.
“It was a tight game, anyone could’ve had that game,” Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen said.
Jansen said since the Irish have seen the Hornets already once this season, it helps them prepare to face them on a bigger stage.
“Just to get those live at bats and also to see some strengths and weaknesses as you play, it’s crucial,” Jansen said. “That’ll help you next time you see them to kind of recalibrate and figure out what you need to do.”
The Irish have been deep in preparation over the last few days as they prepare to see the Hornets again, and they said they feel they have an advantage having seen them already this season.
“It just gives us the upper hand,” Herie said. “It makes us more familiar versus us playing a team that we know nothing about.”
While the Irish have higher aspirations for the season, Jansen said they are focused on the task at hand and won’t overlook anyone in their path.
“We’re not looking down the road, we’re looking right at Chilli here as the most important game we’re going to play,” Jansen said. “It’s just one pitch, one at bat, one inning at a time.”
With a strong core group of seniors leading the charge, the Irish say they hope to continue building on a winning culture for the future and end their careers on a high note.
“For us seniors, we didn’t get a season last year,” Bowers said, “so it’s good to come out with a bang in the season, and hopefully we can go as far as we’re allowed to.”
Leading the way for the north side community, Jansen said the Irish hope to continue to be a strong representative as they chase their biggest goal.
“As a school and as a program, we want to continue to succeed and shatter all expectations of what we can and can’t do,” Jansen said. “Being over here on the north side of town, it’s very much a family, so I know it would mean a lot to them for us to continue to move forward.”
Lafayette and Chillicothe square off at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Park in Chillicothe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.