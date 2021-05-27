Lafayette junior Carlos Cortez and sophomore Steevie Beasley have punched their tickets to the MSHSAA Class 4 State Track and Field Championships.

“It’s exciting for the kids. They’ve never been, so that’s awesome,” Lafayette head coach Clint Spencer said. “It’s really a testament to how hard they’ve worked and the effort they’ve put in and it’s a chance for them to go out and compete with the best that state has to offer.”

Coming off a second-place finish at sectionals in the boys 100-meter dash, Cortez looks forward to debuting his skills on the state stage.

“It feels kind of surreal. Waiting all last year to compete in a state meet, and compete in a meet, I’m just ready to get out there and show everybody what I can do,” Cortez said.

Competing since middle school, Cortez brings years of dedication to the sport.

“We’ve known he was fast from the get go,” Spencer added. “He’s always been in the hunt to win any race that he’s been in. So it was kind of a given that he would have a shot to be in this position.”

Beasley is coming off a third-place finish in the girls javelin at sectionals.

“It feels actually really nice. I didn’t really expect myself to be here since I started so late in the season but with a good support team and a bunch of encouragement and hard work, I’ve made it here so far,” Beasley said.

It will be Beasley's first state meet alongside Cortez in an event she picked up only a month ago.

“She’s just such a good all around athlete. Honestly it took me asking in my classroom who had the strongest arm on the softball team, and somebody said, ‘Well, Steevie throws really hard.’ So we came out here about a month ago and decided to make her a javelin thrower and here we are,” Spencer said.

The Class 4 meet is scheduled for Friday in Jefferson City.