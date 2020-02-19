Two Fighting Irish wrestlers, Isa-Bella Mendoza and Jay Greiner, had quite the sendoff parade Wednesday at Lafayette High School.
The whole school gathered to cheer on and watch the wrestlers leave to compete at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Columbia, Missouri, set to begin Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
In the city of St. Joseph, Mendoza is the only girl to qualify, set to compete in the 110-pound division as the No. 8 seed with a 30-10 record. Greiner, (48-3) a 145-pounder, is the only freshman to compete at the state level this year from the city, drawing the four seed in his bracket.
“It’s crazy. It’s just a good feeling,” Mendoza said. “I work pretty hard and I come to every practice. I come on some days that I don’t have to come on.”
In her sophomore year, Mendoza added she’s relishing in the moment on making it to the second ever MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships.
“This is my first year of wrestling, and I’ve had a pretty good experience. I love it,” Mendoza said.
Greiner may be in his first year of high school, but he’s wrestled since the age of four.
In the 90th MSHSAA Boys Wrestling Championships, Greiner hopes to enjoy the experience.
“I’d like to win as many matches as I can, but (also) have fun,” Greiner said. “Of course there’s always nerves to be involved, but I’m looking to just go in and have fun.”
The competition starts Thursday and runs until Saturday.