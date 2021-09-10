After both program’s first two weeks of the 2021 season, it seemed unlikely this year’s edition of the crosstown showdown between Lafayette and Benton would live up to years prior.
The first 24 minutes of action were everything a rivalry is known to be — a hard-fought matchup that led to a 14-14 tie at halftime.
The final 24 minutes were everything the Fighting Irish wanted them to be — and everything the Cardinals were hoping to avoid — as Lafayette captured a 28-14 win Friday night at Sparks Field.
“It was stressful,” Lafayette first-year coach Ryan Shroyer said in the aftermath of the 14-point win. “I knew it was going to be tight. I knew (Benton) was going to give it everything they had. … Hats off to them. They fought. They fought. They fought. It was intense, but I expected it to be. I didn’t expect anything else from a Benton-Lafayette game.”
In the Fighting Irish’s Week 2 win over Atchison, senior quarterback Jaron Saunders broke the MSHSAA record with 698 yards passing. Week 3 started off as a different story for Saunders, though, as Lafayette’s first drive of the game ended when he threw an interception to Benton sophomore linebacker Bryson Brown.
And it was to Lafayette’s surprise that winless Benton (0-3) got on the board first, when junior running back Bishop Rush found the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes and 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
“It was a lot of adversity,” Saunders said of the early deficit.
Benton’s initial score didn’t matter to the Irish (3-0), and Saunders tallied his first touchdown of the night on the ensuing drive by trucking a defender at the goal line to give Lafayette a 7-6 lead.
It was Rush, though, who kept Benton in the game. The junior scored Benton’s second, and eventually last, touchdown on a 1-yard run to give the Cardinals their final lead of the game at the beginning of the second quarter.
“Bishop Rush is a great football player,” Benton coach Kevin Keeton said. “He’s just a great kid. I love coaching Bishop Rush.”
The offensive woes for both teams carried over into the second half. Neither team was able to find the end zone until Saunders connected with senior wideout Cade Cortez on a third-and-31 for a touchdown to put the Irish up 21-14 at the end of the third quarter.
“Jaron Saunders is an awesome quarterback,” Schroyer said of his quarterback, who scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for two more. “I trust in him. … We can flip a game around real quick. … I trust in these guys — I really do.”
“We wanted to show that north side football is where it’s at in St. Joe,” Saunders said. “We’re the team to beat, we feel like, in St. Joe. I’m sure every other team in the city feels like that as well, but we have the confidence that we’re the team to beat right now.”
Saunders and company did just that in the second half, holding Benton from reaching the end zone, an effort good enough to give Lafayette its sixth-consecutive win against the Cardinals.
The senior quarterback has never lost to Benton, and unless the two teams meet in the postseason, he never will.
“I’m so proud of them,” Shroyer said of his senior class. “Four-and-zero versus your rival in high school, that’s pretty incredible. I just told them, ‘Hey, that’s something that nobody can ever take away from you, so you should be proud of yourselves.’”
Now, Benton will head into Week 4 still in search of its first win. The Cardinals will have the opportunity to snap their losing skid when they travel to face Central (Kansas City) next week.
“We are a program that — we have not arrived yet,” Keeton said. “I do believe our best football is ahead of us.”
For the Fighting Irish, they’ll have their first home game of 2021 when they host MEC foe Savannah next week at Alumni Stadium. They, of course, will be looking forward to another opportunity to stay unblemished.
“We’re hoping for a packed house for the first time in a couple years,” Saunders said. “It’ll be my first start at home, so I’m ready for that. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show for the north side.”
