Lafayette relied on arms young and old in their 9-3 semifinal victory over Cameron in the Class 4 District 16 tournament on Tuesday at the Spring Sports Complex.
After an admirable performance from senior Zach Langley through the first four innings, the Fighting Irish called on freshman Levi Scheerer to dig them out of a hole in the top of the fifth.
Having already scored two runs, the Dragons loaded up the bases and had a distance hitter in senior Camren Hedgpeth coming up to the plate. Leading 6-2 at this point and only one out on the board, the freshman was going to have to prove himself. He passed this test with flying colors, managing two quick outs.
Lafayette (16-7) coach Matthew Jansen saw exactly what he wanted.
"That should show you that we really trust Levi even in those pressure situations. He's earned that right," Jansen said. "We gave him a shout out afterwards because he came in in a pivotal spot and really shut the door for us. Age doesn't matter, it's all about what you can do between the lines."
The Fighting Irish collected 12 hits off of a Cameron (7-12) bullpen that allowed just three to Benton in the first game of the tournament.
That fifth inning just may have been the Dragon's chance to swing momentum, and coach Justin Simpson admits that their inability to take advantage on that prime opportunity to close the gap may have taken some of the wind out of their sails.
"It's tough, when you get in situations like that against a great team like Lafayette, you've got to be able to capitalize on those things. Today, we just weren't able to get it done," he said. "That's how it goes sometimes, sometimes you come up in those big spots and you have a great outing, and sometimes they slip out of your hands. Today, we let one too many slip."
The Irish matched their run total in the bottom of the fifth, bringing their lead to 8-2. Lafayette relief pitcher Jayden Little's searing fastball made life difficult for Cameron in the sixth, all but extinguishing hope for a rally with three successive strikeouts.
He let Cameron collect some bases in the seventh, but ultimately was proud of his performance in closing out the game.
"I felt good about it, just coming in and trying to throw strikes. We had a lead and I knew I had to work with it. Struggled their in the (seventh) to figure it out, but dialed it in a little bit and got out of it."
Little also led all players with three RBIs.
The Irish will advance to the district championship game on Thursday to play Savannah, a team they've beaten twice this season.
No. 2 Savannah 6, No. 3 Maryville 2
The Savages punched their ticket to their second consecutive district title game thanks in large part to Tyson Hilsabeck's well-rounded effort. The junior pitcher went the whole seven innings, collecting five strikeouts, and also putting together three hits for two RBIs at the plate in a 6-2 win against Maryville.
Savannah made good use of their on base opportunities, turning four hits into four runs through the first five innings.
The Spoofhounds comparatively did little with their seven hits. It didn't help matters that Hilsabeck avoided walking a single batter.
