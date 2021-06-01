In 2007, Matt Jansen wouldn’t have been able to point out St. Joseph on a map.

Admittedly, the Chicago native might’ve even struggled to identify Missouri as he stayed in his home state to play junior college at Oakton.

For the seniors on his current Lafayette baseball squad, baseball was only just coming into their imagination around the age of 4.

That year was the last time one of St. Joseph’s high schools were represented at the MSHSAA State Baseball Championships when rival Benton won it all.

“It’s pretty awesome to be here now after all this time,” Lafayette senior Dayne Koch said. “It’s an honor, really. To see all this hard work pay off is great to feel.”

Lafayette will break the 14-year spell when the Fighting Irish travel to U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark, Missouri for the Class 4 semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Kennett.

“You know, it means a lot. We work hard individually and as a team,” senior Brayden Luikart said. ‘We put it in in the dead winter and the cold. We put the work in and we want to reap the rewards.”

The talent was evident for Lafayette over the past two years with four seniors set to play at the next level in Luikart (Oklahoma) and Jayden Little (Highland) joined by the Central Christian College of Kansas duo of Koch and Chance Herie.

The Irish didn’t get a chance to prove their confidence when last season was canceled, which would’ve been Jansen’s first year in charge. Instead, they put focus into molding into a championship program.

“We wanted to separate ourselves by the way we prepared, by the way we practiced, by the way we did several different things,” Jansen said. “This has been several years of hard work. … The guys have really embraced me and my staff. The reward like this is the carrot at the end of the rainbow.”

Jansen received help by his program’s leaders buying into the coaching change. After coming over as a former Griffon player and Central softball and JV baseball coach, Jansen quickly received a boost from leaders like Luikart, the team’s starting center fielder and closer, putting his philosophies on display.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and a once-in-a-lifetime human. He’s someone that anyone would want on their team, if not for the talent purpose, but because he’s a leader,” Jansen said. “He made things easier for me because it wasn’t just me saying things, it was him doing it and them having an example. He’s been the most influential player in this program for a very long time.”

For Luikart, with a spot already locked down with his dream school, he was anything but satisfied and strived for more.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve played with a chip on my shoulder,” Luikart said. “I feel like that’s a big part of it. I have a lot of self motivation to keep getting better. I never settle, and this team never settles. I think that’s a big thing. We always want more.”

It’s shown throughout the postseason, overcoming three perfect innings from Savannah’s starter to claim a district title, pulling away late in a sectional win against Chillicothe and surviving a rally in a quarterfinal with Summit Christian.

Along the way, the motto has always been, “Win our last game,” a phrase Luikart picked up from a friend on Arkansas’ baseball team.

“We got history made from that, but it fired us up for the next game to come and put us in a good mindset,” Herie said. “We have a plan. When we execute it, we usually come out on top.”

Now the Irish (19-7) get a shot at the Kennett Indians (24-8), a team they starred earlier in the postseason as a team to watch as a potential matchup. Kennett entered the postseason ranked second in Class 4 with two Arkansas commits in junior third baseman Reese Robinett and sophomore righty Riley Henfling.

Even though history has been made, Lafayette hopes to keep rewriting the record books this week.

“I’m proud we were able to make history, but we know — and I keep reiterating to the guys — that we’re not done yet,” Jansen said. “It’s not about what you did or what you think you’re gonna do, it’s about what you do in these next two days.”