For the fifth time since 2016, Lafayette football will go up against Excelsior Springs in the postseason.
“Whenever I was here last time we beat Excelsior here in overtime and then another time it was a shootout. They've been crazy games, so I expect another good game,” Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer.
After earning a bye week in the quarterfinal round, the No. 2-seeded Fighting Irish welcome the No. 3-seeded Tigers for the Class 4 District 8 semifinals Friday night.
Lafayette beat the Tigers in 2016 in a double overtime thriller, 63-62, and clinched a 35-34 victory in 2017.
Then, the Irish suffered two-straight losses to Excelsior Springs in 2018 and 2019.
Led by head coach Mark Faubion, the Tigers own a 6-2 record, beating Van Horn 30-15 in the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals last week.
“They play hard, kind of old school. They fire out low, run the option, but they're extremely well coached and they're gonna play hard,” Shroyer said. “But our kids earned this opportunity to have a home game and a bye week, and it's all the kids’ hard work and success. I’m proud of them.”
The Fighting Irish (6-3) look to bounce back from two-straight losses, falling to St. Pius X and Maryville to close out the regular season.
Lafayette senior Xaviar Cary said the team used the bye week to make some much-needed improvements.
“Our offense has gotten so much better. Honestly, probably our only problem is on defense, but we've straightened up a lot this week,” Cary said. “I feel like we're gonna come out with something good this week.”
The winner is onto the Class 4 District 8 Championship, facing the winner of No. 1 Smithville, the top-ranked team in the state, and No. 4 Kearney.
With a chance to eventually get to their first state quarterfinal since 1992, Cary said they want to continue to fight to get there.
“We don't want to get knocked out in the first round. We want to keep going, and that's exactly what I want as well,” Cary said. “We’re just trying to keep it going.”
The Irish and the Tigers battle for a spot in the district title game at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Stadium.
