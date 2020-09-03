After a tough loss in Week 1, head coach Eric McDowell said the Lafayette football team is looking ahead.
“We played a pretty good game overall, just came up short,” McDowell said. “The vibe on the team is we played a really good game, clean up a couple mistakes, and we’re a pretty good football team I think.”
The Fighting Irish suffered a loss to Harrisonville last Friday night, giving up a touchdown with under a minute to go. The teams exchanged leads four times in the fourth quarter.
“Offensively, just a couple of small mistakes here and there that cost us a couple of penalties at bad times in the game and cost us points a couple times,” McDowell said. “There weren’t very many penalties and things like that, but if we fix those, we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
Spirits were high in practice on Thursday, as the Fighting Irish work to clean up some of those mistakes, which McDowell said will set them up well for Week 2.
“We just want to come out and get a win,” senior Xavier Nichols said. “Get the first win underneath our belt and keep going from there.”
“Just improving on our plays and what we can do better to score the ball and to win the football game,” senior Miles Henderson said.
On Friday, the Fighting Irish will face Atchison. McDowell said preparation is a little difficult with the game being Atchison’s first one of the season, but his team will be ready for the challenge.
“I expect it to be a battle, and hopefully our athleticism and speed and our big boys can take control of the game,” McDowell said. “I expect that they’re going to be well coached and ready to play.”
Lafayette hosts Atchison Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.