After originally intending to play NAIA basketball at Midland in Nebraska, Kolten Griffin opted to bet on himself.
Upon completion of his senior year at Lafayette, Griffin decided to accept an offer to play two years of junior college ball at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri. The freshman starter will help lead the Pirates into their third-straight trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this week.
“It’s a decision I’m glad I did and am blessed with. It’s been a great season, getting to know my teammates and having the season we’re having,” Griffin said.
Griffin, the 2020 All-News-Press NOW City Boys Basketball Player of the Year, has started all 23 games this year, averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds on 62% shooting. His season-high of 20 came as part of a dominant two months for the Pirates, who have lost just twice since a Feb. 23 defeat.
The 11th-seeded Pirates (17-6) face No. 6 Iowa Lakes at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Danville, Illinois.
“It’s been fun to be a part of the process. We try to recruit winners and guys from winning programs,” NCMC head coach Jeremy Esry said, noting Griffin’s postseason success with the Irish. “That’s definitely helped our process. We just try to get after it and work hard everyday. Our guys do a good job of that as well.”
Griffin’s final season at Lafayette saw the Irish come one win short of a trip to the state semis, which were eventually canceled due to COVID-19. He points to those lessons learned his senior year for the reasons behind his early success.
“Everything we did at Lafayette helped translate to the next level, going as hard as we do (in practice),” Griffin said. “It helped me be more vocal as a leader because I had to step up. It helped my whole game.”
Griffin and Southwest Livingston grad Mack Anderson are part of a group that averages 87.7 points per game and has rolled since a 4-4 start. The Region XVI and Central B District champs are led by Atavian Butler’s 19.5 points per game, while Jeremy Shaw (16.7) and Jackson Andrews (11.0) average in double-figures. All three are shooting 37% or better from 3-point range on the season.
Griffin ranks fourth on the team in scoring behind the three sophomores, while his 6.2 boards are second on the team.
“I think what he most brings to our basketball team is his energy and relentlessness on the rebounds,” Esry said. “He brings a positive energy every day. Even though he’s a freshman, he’s been one of our leaders that way. Everyone follows his example in terms of his energy and how hard he plays.”
Esry expects an even bigger role from Griffin in his sophomore year next winter. For the time being, Griffin is embracing his change of heart that has led to plenty of success.
“It’s fun, we’re winning, and we get an opportunity to play at a high stage,” Griffin said. “After we got through a rough patch, it all paid off.”
