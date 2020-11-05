The Lafayette Fighting Irish typically live for making long game-breaking plays.
With a host of athletic playmakers at all inches of the field, fifth-seeded Lafayette is prepared to play a different style in Friday’s Class 4 District 8 semifinal trip to No. 1 Smithville, one of the state’s top teams in the class all year long.
“We have big-play players, but any good team that’s gonna make a run, they have to be able to sustain drives,” Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said. “Our fellas understand that and are OK knowing our chunks might come in smaller bursts against teams like this.”
Derrick May was the star of the show in a 21-20 win last week against Savannah, catching three touchdowns from Jaron Saunders. With a ground of skill position players that includes Miles Henderson, who is expected to play through an injury, Mekhi Reed and others, the Irish are prepared to adapt to Smithville’s style.
“They’re physical. They’re gonna grind you out and hope they make plays here and there,” McDowell said. “We’ve just gotta weather the storm, hope we’re in there at the end of the game. We’ve just gotta kinda play their game. They like to control the clock and grind you down.”
Smithville (7-2) is coming off a bye as the district’s top seed but dominated No. 2-seeded Winnetonka in Week 9, winning 3-6. Starting sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecort finished with 230 yards on 16-of-20 passing, throwing two touchdowns. Rhett Foster leads the team with nine touchdown catches ahead of Samuel Calvert’s five.
Junior running back Hayden Sigg finished the regular season with 637 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns to go along with his 248 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions.
The Warriors defense has allowed 12 points or less seven times, led by seven sacks from Mason Crimm.
“They play aggressive and play fast,” Lafayette junior Kingston Oliver said. “They’ve got bigger linemen that get a good push, and that’s something we’ve gotta focus on and get a good run game going.”
Lafayette comes in full off confidence after finally pulling out a tightly contested game. The Irish had four losses by one or two points during the regular season and a 28-14 loss to Class 3 contender Maryville. The win against the Savages ended a three-game losing streak and extended its season with a playoff win for the first time since 2017.
“It’s already a big win since it’s districts, but it gives a lot of confidence for us,” junior Quentin Garrett said. “It brings us in with a big boost. To lose all the close games in the past and come out on top in one, the tides have turned, and it’s a great feeling.”
The task will be tall for Lafayette (4-5), who have battled injuries, COVID-19 cancelations and some of the best teams in northwest Missouri. Friday’s matchup in Smithville will be no different.
“Go in with no fear,” Garrett said of McDowell’s message to the team this week. “This could be our last game, but we’re not gonna let that happen.”