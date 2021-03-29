After nearly two years off from soccer, the Lafayette Fighting Irish girls opened the year with a 3-0 loss to Atchison on Monday at Lafayette High School.
Lafayette suffered the loss of their season last year, as did the spring sports programs for most schools across the nation. The Irish entered the season lacking for experience, but all things considered, new coach Emily Mikesch was proud of her team’s spirited performance.
“I am just so impressed with how they played, we didn’t know what to expect. They didn’t even really know what it would look like to have 11 on 11, and they gave it their all,” she said. “I told them, they played so well. They impressed us so much and this is our first game. We can only get better from here.”
Senior Khorine Rodriguez, one of the team’s few returning starters, spoke on what it means to be back on the field after all this time.
“We’re just pushing through everyday and working as a team. We’ve been through a lot, dealing with Covid and overcoming things,” Rodriguez said. “It was tough not having a season, but we’ve got some girls back so we’re good to go.”
The Irish narrowly avoided a score from Atchison in the fourth minute of the game, as senior goalkeeper Lauren Adams found herself one on one with a Lady Red attacker and barely escaped the experience as the ball ricocheted off the right post.
The Irish kept the ball in Lady Red territory for most of the first half, managing a few shots on goal, but were unable to convert their pressure into goals. They showed their inexperience, with their chances stymied by inopportune penalties and missed shots.
Atchison turned the game in their favor in the waning minutes of the first half. Forward Emma Regan forced the ball in past Adams at close range in the 32nd minute for the first score of the game, and they delivered a backbreaking shot with under five seconds on the clock when LiliAnna Campos used a two on one opportunity to turn the tide definitively in their favor.
“That’s a big mental jump there, having a whole extra goal to help finish it off,” Lady Red coach Alex Zanatta said. “I think it helped keep the girls on the gas, kept the front foot forward.”
A stiff northbound wind pervaded the game and played a substantial role in how it was played, something Zanatta was well aware of as his team tried to make the most of their time with the breeze at their backs.
“I think the wind was just a huge factor in the game,” he said. “The girls came out wanting to take advantage of the wind, then keep their foot on the gas like we talked about at halftime.”
Atchison’s Kennedy Portenier knocked another goal through in the 42nd minute, all but cementing their victory as the Irish struggled to regain their earlier form.
All in all, Mikesch just wants to see how her team responds to adversity just as they have done for two years now.
“(We want to) keep improving. Keep getting better, get the girls more confident out there,” she said. “They are a totally different team and we’ve only been together a short amount of time.”
The Irish will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday as they travel to Maryville for their next game.
