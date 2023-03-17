Lafayette Fighting Irish Basketball

The Lafayette Fighting Irish celebrate their third place finish in Class 4 after defeating Father Tolton Regional Catholic 78-57 on March 17 at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Missouri. 

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri -- On Thursday, the Lafayette Fighting Irish fell 82-57, a game where head coach Kevin Bristol wasn't pleased with the overall effort, especially on the defensive end. 

On Friday, the Fighting Irish team took the court at Hammons Student Center, and looked like the team we've witnessed in the postseason, putting away Father Tolton Regional Catholic 78-57 and solidifying themselves as the third best team in Class 4. 

