Lafayette struggled in all three phases of the game in their 40-7 loss to St. Pius X on Friday at Alumni Stadium, resulting in an anticlimactic end for a much-anticipated MEC matchup between a pair of one-loss teams.
Though they had opportunities, the Lafayette (6-2, 4-1 MEC) offense scored their only touchdown late in the game when St. Pius X (7-1) had already pulled many of their defensive starters.
Head coach Ryan Shroyer was quick to note that their problems spanned the entire team.
“They had a great scheme, they were well-prepared and well-coached. But it wasn’t just the offense; it was offense, defense, special teams,” Shroyer said. “We just got to get better, and St. Pius is a good team.”
Quarterback Jaron Saunders, who was dealing with a hand injury that kept him out of last week’s game, unexpectedly took the field in the Fighting Irish’s first series. The team went three-and-out, and the Warriors ran the punt back to the Lafayette 25-yard line, and scored on a pass from senior Jack Mosh to receiver Shane Dorian on their first play from scrimmage.
After another fruitless Irish drive, a poor punt gave the Warriors the ball at the same starting spot as their last possession. Once again they scored on their first play of the drive, this time from running back Robbie Sharp.
It wasn’t the first early deficit Lafayette had faced this season, rallying to beat Chillicothe just two weeks ago. But senior offensive lineman Quentin Garrett was disheartened by the team’s response after going down early against St. Pius X.
“A lot of players threw the towel in early, and you hate to see that. We’ve got young guys looking up to us, it’s senior night and an MEC Championship possibly,” he said. “It hurts. Like this is the hardest game so far, and that’s what we’re gonna do?”
The Irish cycled between Saunders and sophomore Jackson Compton for much of the contest, but neither saw much success. Trailing 20-0 in the second quarter, Lafayette had a rare scoring chance from the Warriors’ 5-yard line, but a fumble by Saunders but an end to the drive.
At the half, they trailed 33-0.
“Honestly, they were just stopping everything. Keeping it going, they were not giving up,” running back Xaviar Cary said. “They were beating us physically in all types of ways. They stopped us, that’s all there is to it.”
Another long, run-heavy drive by the Warriors in the second half was capped by a 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak from Mosh.
The Irish scored their sole touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Compton to senior Kevin Shell with 6:30 remaining in the game.
Staring down a dangerous Maryville team next week and the postseason after that, the Irish know there is no such thing as an easy win from this point on. Garrett spoke on what they’ll need to do to rebound against the Spoofhounds.
“Starting tomorrow, we just got to start game planning and keeping everything going,” he said. “Practice has to be fine-tuned and putting everything forward, because this game’s over. We’re on to the next.”
