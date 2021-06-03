OZARK, Mo. — After a tough loss in the Class 4 state semifinals, the Lafayette Fighting Irish bounced back Thursday to defeat Hollister, 12-2, in the Class 4 third-place game.

“We’ve had this motto since the middle of the season called ‘win your last game,’” Lafayette senior Jayden Little said. “We were just looking out there today, not really letting yesterday affect us, and just came out and put it on them.”

One day after a late surge pushed the eventual Class 4 State Champions, Kennett, past the Irish in the semifinals, Lafayette tallied 12 runs on 14 hits to push them to a run-rule victory.

It started in the first inning, when Little singled in a run to get the Irish on the board.

Following the first, the Irish added onto their lead with a monster bottom of the second. Lafayette brought seven runs across on eight hits, pushing the Irish out to an 8-0 lead.

After Hollister added two runs of its own in the middle innings, Lafayette was able to end the game in the bottom of the fifth. Four runs scored on three hits, with the winning run coming in on a sacrifice fly from Xavion Page.

Leading the way at the plate for the Irish were Little and Dayne Koch, each going 3-3 with three RBIs. All nine hitters in the Lafayette starting lineup had at least one hit on the day.

“I was really just trying to help the team any way I can,” Little said. “I just tried to do what I could to scratch a few across, and the rest of the team stepped up too, and we scored a bunch of runs.”

While the offense stepped up, Zach Langley held it down on the mound. The senior toed the rubber for the third place game less than 24 hours after giving up the go-ahead runs in the semifinal game against Kennett on Wednesday.

“When Jansen told me that I was going to be pitching today, I was kind of hesitant because of my performance yesterday, and then he told me, ‘We have trust in you, we have faith in you,’” Langley said. “I was just like, ‘You know what? This is my game, so I’m just going to do whatever it takes to get this W.’”

Langley got the job done, pitching all five innings, holding the Tigers to just four hits.

“We were going to ride Zach as far as we needed to,” Jansen said. “He threw a brilliant game today, he really did, and kudos to him, after what happened last night, to come back out here and have the confidence to throw the game that he did. That’s legendary stuff.”

Although Lafayette fell short of its ultimate goal of a state championship, the third-place finish is still the best in program history.

“For us to do it, it’s a real special thing,” Little said. “It helps people back home, too… Hopefully we’ll have a team come back here in the next couple years.”

While the Irish now look ahead to the future, they say they always will cherish the memories of finishing their season on a high note.

“At the last of your season, two teams are going to come out with a W. One’s gonna be first place, the other’s gonna be third place, and I’d much rather come out with a win than a loss,” Langley said. “Watching my teammates and everyone after the game, I was just like, this moment’s going to last with me forever.”