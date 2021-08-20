The City Football Jamboree returned to St. Joseph for the first time since 2019 on Friday at Spratt Stadium, with the Lafayette Fighting Irish edging out Central and Benton to claim victory after the three-team tournament's conclusion.
Lafayette beat Benton and tied with Central, while Central merely tied in both contests.
Benton quarterback Carson Newlon spoke on what it means to the players to be able to hold this highly-anticipated event again after 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We haven’t had a football jamboree in two years, you know, and a lot of us haven’t been able to have games with a lot of fans in a while, either,” he said. “It’s tough that we didn’t get first but we looked good tonight, and I’m looking to build on this in the weeks to come.”
Central and Benton opened things up with what mostly amounted to a defensive brawl. The Cardinals struggled to run the ball consistently and managed their only score of the period on the last play, with Newlon throwing to junior tight end Denver Domann who had slipped past the Indians’ coverage and was wide open in the corner of the end zone.
Central found itself victimized by penalties and turnovers on several occasions, but were able to connect on a long touchdown throw on a crossing route from junior Stone Wetlaufer to wide receiver Asher Katakis, tying up the score and bringing the first game to a draw.
“It was our first time getting out here against somebody else in a really long time, so the guys were just too amped up,” Central coach Regi Trotter said. “We had some turnovers and that hurts you. Gave up the big play on the last play of the game, so we got kind of down a bit, but that’s what happens when you’re playing a bunch of young kids.”
The Irish put together the most impressive performance of the day against Benton, holding the Cardinals to only a few first downs and putting up multiple scores on the offensive end of the field courtesy of senior quarterback Jaron Saunders.
Benton coach Kevin Keeton wasn’t disheartened by his team’s effort, and is grateful to have more that the team can work on as they prepare for the regular season.
“We know what to do, all of us do. I’ll say this, I’ve come away from this feeling worse than I do right now,” Keaton said. “We’re healthy, and that’s the number one thing. We’re moving on to Lincoln Prep.”
Going into the final meeting, all the Irish had to do to win the Jamboree was not lose to the Indians. Central did not prove to be an easy out, as evidenced by a rushing-oriented opening drive that was their most successful of the night. Despite the touchdown by Gabe Fields to start, they once struggled again with penalties for the remainder of their plays and did not score again.
The Irish didn’t see nearly the same kind of success that they saw against Benton, having to dig deep for a touchdown to Hayden McCrary on fourth and goal from the 11 simply to tie things up. Then, with lightning on the horizon and the Irish victory secured, the two teams agreed to call curtains prematurely on the night.
The regular season will begin next Friday.
