The Lafayette defense made up for a less-than-stellar offensive performance, carrying the Fighting Irish to a 32-21 victory over East Buchanan on Monday at Lafayette High School.
Lafayette (13-7) led 6-3 after one quarter and by the time the two teams entered the locker room, they led East Buchanan (8-10) just 12-10.
Lafayette coach Brad Spinner says he likes that his team is able to win in different ways.
“They might have shot themselves in the foot, because now I know what they can do and anything less I’m not gonna be satisfied with it,” he said. “The lid was on the basket in the first half, we couldn’t get anything to fall. But defense travels, defense never has an off night if you do everything right.”
The Irish matched up Bulldogs forward Gracie Kelsey with a number of different defenders and held her to 10 points. Of particular note to Spinner were the defensive efforts of junior Modesta Wilhelmsen and freshman Tie Nance, who gave up 9 and 10 inches, respectively, to the 6-foot-1 Kelsey.
“They have the hearts of lions and the bodies of chihuahuas. They freaking go, they are not scared, they don’t back down, they fight tooth and nail,” he said. “That was a good battle all night long, Modesta is the embodiment of what I want my program to be known for. She didn’t score a point, I don’t care. She defended and battled tooth and nail.”
Though they still struggled to score in the second half, Lafayette’s defensive performance finally was rewarded by some fast break points in the third quarter that allowed the Irish to pull away with a 14-7 quarter.
Sophomore Talicia Byrd, who led the team with 11 points, spoke on their team speed and what it allows them to do in the open floor.
“We definitely had to run on them with speed,” she said. “That’s what gave us the lead to outrace them today. We got out of our heads and we started running.”
East Buchanan coach Cori Elms reiterated Byrd’s statement when discussing what went wrong on their end.
“We knew they were gonna be fast with their speed and their physicality, that’s why we put these teams on our schedule,” Elms said. “Overall they did a good job and got some good looks, and our turnovers create some easy opportunities to them with layups.”
The Irish will test themselves in the final stretch of the season, facing a slate of six conference opponents that have accumulated 77 wins already this season. Their next game will be this Friday against Cameron (13-4). East Buchanan will travel to Stewartsville on Tuesday.
