There was little that separated the Lafayette and Cameron girls Friday night on the North End.
The biggest lead for either team through the first 21 minutes of game time was three points. Talicia Byrd took over from there, scoring seven-straight to end the third quarter, and the sophomore’s 20 points led the Irish to a 38-34 win over the Dragons.
“Talicia is a natural scorer, that’s what she does,” Lafayette coach Brad Spinner said. “She took a couple bad shots that happened to go in and that’s one of those, ‘No, no, no, yes.’ It was one of those kinds of things, but that’s what she does — she’s a scorer.”
Cameron led 8-7 after the first. The Irish tied the Dragons twice in the second quarter before regaining the lead with 1:26 left in the half. But Cameron replicated its end to the first quarter, scoring four-straight points to take an 18-16 lead.
“The first half, I knew that mentally I wasn’t playing tough,” Byrd said. “We went (to the locker room) and Spinner had an inspirational speech, (we) came out and started playing more aggressive.”
Lafayette’s first lead of the second half came with 5:23 left in the third, but a turnover on back-to-back possessions turned into a two-point lead for the Dragons. After a four-minute run without scoring, Byrd started a seven-point run of her own to end the quarter—all seven coming in the final two minutes.
The Irish never relinquished their lead in the fourth quarter and stretched the lead to as much as nine. Lafayette held off a late run from the Dragons to earn its 14th win of the season.
“We’re a family and like with any family, you can be critical of each other and still love each other,” Spinner said. “I think that permeates with this group and we can be critical because it’s done out of love.
“We’re saying things because we know that we can be better and hold each other to a high expectation.”
The Lafayette boys also improved to 3-0 in conference play with a 63-45 win over the Cameron Dragons. Camden Bennett led the Irish with 13 points.
Mikey Thomas added 11 points. Conner Zeit was the final of the Lafayette players to reach double digits with 10 points.
Lafayette returns to action Tuesday against Benton.
