CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Entering Tuesday’s Class 4 Sectional, Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen planned to only have pitcher Jayden Little work through a couple outs to set up the Irish.
It was evident early against MEC rival Chillicothe that the senior right-hander was in a zone, allowing just one hit in the first four innings. The Irish opted to save their arms and stick with Little, who pitched a complete game and hit a two-run home run as part of an 8-1 victory at Shaffer Park.
“He’s one of our big dogs. This is the time you ride those big dogs,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “You put the game in their hands and let them do their thing. He did that today.”
Little needed just 77 pitches to collect seven strikeouts, allowing just four hits and one run. Of his 77 pitches, Little worked efficiently with 58 strikes.
“Just trying to attack the zone the whole game, keep a low pitch count,” Little said. “I managed to do that and got outs quick, helped the team.”
It was senior catcher Chance Herie who provided the early spark for the Irish (17-8). Herie opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second, allowing Xavien Page to score from second.
The wheels then started to come off for Chillicothe (12-13). After Gage Leamer hit back-to-back batters, Herie hit a two-RBI double that ended with him sliding into third. The Irish eventually went up 4-0 in the inning off a Dayne Koch single, scoring courtesy runner Levi Scheerer.
“Chance, that’s my man, dude,” Jansen said. “He was kind of our spark today. I wanna make sure he continues with that confidence and keeps rolling.”
Little then pitched his second-straight scoreless inning in the bottom of the fourth only to score Brayden Luikart and himself on a deep shot to left center to extend the lead to 6-0.
“It boosted the energy in the dugout, for sure. Him dealing on the mound like he was just made us do even better,” Herie said.
Page’s two-out line drive forced a triple by the left fielder in the sixth to add two more runs, though Mason Baxter’s triple in the bottom of the frame led to Chillicothe’s lone run of the game.
Little finished off the game with a 1-2-3 final inning.
Herie shined for the Irish, collecting three of the team’s seven hits with three RBIs. Luikart and Little each scored twice.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play the best I could,” Herie said. “Do as much as I could for my team to get some runs.”
Lafayette will travel to Summit Christian on Thursday in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
