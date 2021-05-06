Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen warned his team before Thursday’s that they needed to treat the 1-17 Center Hornets like they would treat Benton. But kids will be kids, and the Irish found themselves down 9-0 in the first inning.
Lafayette rallied from a slow start to score 24 unanswered runs.
“We were prepared to play, we just came out flat — period,” Jansen said. “I started a kid that doesn’t pitch a lot but still, he’s thrown strikes, he’s in our bullpen.”
The Hornets opened the game with a double and three-straight walks to take a 1-0 lead. Center added three more hits and a walk on its way to a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.
“You’re talking about high school kids that look across and see a team that was struggling just playing catch,” Jansen said. “Again, it’s a human element; you try and pump the game up and tell them that, ‘Hey, that’s Benton over there.’ I tried to get them out of that lackadaisical funk that high school kids can get into.”
Jayden Little helped the Irish cut into the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. Little then came around to score on an error. Lafayette’s final run of the inning came on a wild pitch, allowing Kobe Jones to score from third.
After a ground out to begin the bottom of the second, the Irish’s next two batters reached base on walks. Sam Ryan stole second and third before scoring on a passed ball to cut the Hornets’ lead to five. Zach Langley drove in the final two runs of the inning with a two-run double to left field.
Lafayette took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Ryan started the rally with a one-out single before stealing his third base of the game. The Irish ended the inning with Ryan scoring on a passed ball and RBI from Little and Kobe Jones.
The wheels fell off for Center in the bottom of the third as they allowed eight walks, committed three errors, and allowed four hits. Lafayette turned those into 13 runs and their 14th win of the season.
Langley led the Irish with five RBI on two hits and a walk. Little drove in three runs and Brayden Luikart finished the day with two RBI.
Chance Herie was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs over two and two-third innings. Herie allowed three hits and finished with seven strikeouts.
Lafayette will play for a chance at the MEC championship next week with a trip to St. Pius on Monday before returning home for its final regular season game against Savannah on Tuesday. The Irish, Warriors and Savages are all undefeated in conference play.
“We know who we’re playing on Monday and Tuesday,” Jansen said. “They’ll definitely present a challenge and we’ll definitely be prepared for those games. It starts with your seniors, it starts with your leaders.”
