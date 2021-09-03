North KC 38, Central 0
Lafayette 50, Atchison 21
Pleasant Hill 50, Benton 19
Savannah 6, Lathrop 0
Harrisonville 28, Maryville 20
Lincoln Prep 60, Cameron 7
Chillicothe 34, Kirksville 14
Mid-Buchanan 42, KC Southeast 0
East Buchanan 42, Trenton 7
Hamilton 28, Gallatin 0
Lafayette Co. 39, Lawson 0
West Platte 44, South Harrison 6
Maysville 28, North Platte 8
University Academy 44, Plattsburg 22
Cass-Midway 34, Princeton 16
Bishop LeBlond 34, North Andrew 14
Worth County 72, SJ Christian 0
Stanberry 50, Albany 0
King City 72, Dekalb 6
Schuyler Co. 52, Pattonsburg 88
South Holt 74, SW Livingston 0
East Atchison 84, Nodaway Valley 0
Mound City 50, Stewartsville-Osborn 6
Rock Port 60, Platte Valley 12
Troy 12, Hiawatha 10
Royal Valley 16, Riverside 13
Maur Hill 22, Council Grove 14
ACCHS 45, Horton 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.