North KC 38, Central 0

Lafayette 50, Atchison 21

Pleasant Hill 50, Benton 19

Savannah 6, Lathrop 0

Harrisonville 28, Maryville 20

Lincoln Prep 60, Cameron 7

Chillicothe 34, Kirksville 14

Mid-Buchanan 42, KC Southeast 0

East Buchanan 42, Trenton 7

Hamilton 28, Gallatin 0

Lafayette Co. 39, Lawson 0

West Platte 44, South Harrison 6

Maysville 28, North Platte 8

University Academy 44, Plattsburg 22

Cass-Midway 34, Princeton 16

Bishop LeBlond 34, North Andrew 14

Worth County 72, SJ Christian 0

Stanberry 50, Albany 0

King City 72, Dekalb 6

Schuyler Co. 52, Pattonsburg 88

South Holt 74, SW Livingston 0

East Atchison 84, Nodaway Valley 0

Mound City 50, Stewartsville-Osborn 6

Rock Port 60, Platte Valley 12

Troy 12, Hiawatha 10

Royal Valley 16, Riverside 13

Maur Hill 22, Council Grove 14

ACCHS 45, Horton 7

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

