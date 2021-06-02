OZARK, Mo. — After being just three outs away from advancing to its first championship appearance, the Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Kennett 11-4 in the Class 4 State Semifinals Wednesday at U.S. Baseball Park.

The Irish led 4-2 going into the seventh inning, but Kennett tacked on nine runs to take a resounding lead into the bottom half.

“You feel for the kids, you feel for the families, really proud of them,” Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen said. “You can pick yourself up and finish things on our terms tomorrow, and that’s what we’re going to preach to the guys.”

Senior Brayden Luikart was stellar on the mound for the Irish. It started early, as the Oklahoma commit struck out the first three batters of the game. In the second, Kennett got runners on second and third, but Luikart struck out the batter to keep the Indians off the board.

“I’ll be here all game,” Luikart shouted as he walked back to the dugout after the frame.

Jansen said if it were up to the lefty, he would have been. But fatigue and a high pitch count got to him in the seventh. After walking the first batter of the inning, Luikart’s game came to a close. He went six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out nine.

“He threw his heart out,” Jansen said. “He was in full command early. I think he probably just ran out of gas late, but again, he gave us everything he had.”

The Irish turned to Zach Langley in relief, who’s been one of their most reliable arms throughout the season. Langley hit the first batter he faced, putting the second runner of the inning on base.

Then, in stepped Arkansas commit Reese Robinett. The Kennett junior had pitched the last four innings, but he hadn’t shown much of a threat at the plate throughout the game. That changed, when Robinett sent one deep to right field and over the wall for a three-run homer.

The blast put the Indians on top, and they never looked back. Another three-run homer, a single and a sac fly made up a nine-run inning for Kennett that featured five different Lafayette pitchers.

“There was an injury or two that affected our decision, but at the end of the day, 10 times out of 10, I would trust Zach Langley again,” Jansen said. “We believe in him, and he’s worked his butt off, but that’s baseball.”

A double by Luikart was the only noise made by the Irish in the bottom half, as Kennett closed out the win to advance to the state title game.

Senior Jayden Little led the way with the bat for Lafayette, going 2-4 with two RBIs. Robinett and Nicholas Gates paced Kennett, each of them with two hits, a homer and three RBIs.

Despite the tough result, Lafayette has reached uncharted territory in the school’s baseball history. Playing in their first Final Four, the Irish have already clinched the best finish the program has ever seen. Now, they look to end the historic season on a high note.

Although they came up short on Wednesday, Jansen said he’ll never forget the feeling of seeing his team take the lead late in the game and enjoy their time on the field.

“I’m just proud of them,” he said. “We’ll rally. We will definitely not give up. We’re going to come back tomorrow ready to play and try to get that third place.”

Lafayette will face Hollister in the Class 4 Third-Place game at 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Baseball Park.