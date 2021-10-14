Early last week, Lafayette sophomore Jackson Compton found out he would be starting at quarterback Friday night in relief of injured senior Jaron Saunders.
When he felt the butterflies in his stomach as he stepped on the field Friday, Compton said he turned to his teammates for support.
“I was very nervous,” Compton said, “but the team just kept me excited all week and kept me confident.”
Compton said the nerves quickly wore off, as he tallied four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, to lead the Irish to victory over MEC rival Cameron.
With one start under his belt, Compton will be called to lead the Irish (6-1) once again, but this time, the game will be crucial for Lafayette’s conference title hopes.
Lafayette is set to host Class 3 No. 5 St. Pius X (6-1) Friday night with a guaranteed share of the MEC title on the line. Both the Irish and the Warriors enter the contest at 6-1 and undefeated in the conference.
“We’ve been really focused this week, and everybody’s been executing all the plays, so we’re excited,” Compton said. “It’s a great opportunity this week.”
After Compton’s first start, Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer said he was happy with the team’s performance.
“The team really rallied around (Compton),” Shroyer said. “The team did a great job blocking for him, (coach Jason Guthery) did a great job calling plays for him, and doing what was best for the team to let us be successful.”
After another week of practice with Compton running the Irish offense, Shroyer said it’s been good to work out some of the kinks.
“We just improved certain plays, things we need to work on,” Shroyer said. “Whether it’s fundamentals, whether it’s executing a play, we just tried to clean up what we could and get better.”
Since Pius joined the MEC in 2018, the Irish have beaten the Warriors in two of three meetings. Lafayette’s lone loss came in the 2020 season, in a 16-14 grudge match. For Pius, the win was part of an undefeated regular season, which ended with the Warriors falling in the Class 2 state title game.
This year, the winner will be in prime position for the MEC title going into the last week of the season.
This week is also the last home game for the Irish this season, as they prepare to send off a core group of players, including Saunders and big-play receivers Kingston Oliver and Carlos Cortez.
Knowing the stakes of this week’s contest, Shroyer said they’re preparing as if it’s the biggest game of the year.
“It’s a huge game, it has a lot of implications,” Shroyer said. “These seniors are great leaders, we want to send them out the right way, and the right way is all of our effort.”
With the coaches’ and players’ trust, Compton said he can’t wait to step between the lines once again and lead the Irish in an important contest.
“It’s definitely a big game. We’ve been talking about it all week, but I think we’re ready for it,” Compton said. “I just wanna throw the ball in the right spots. I know the line’s gonna block for me, my receivers are gonna make plays, running backs are gonna make plays. I’m excited, I’m just excited.”
Lafayette hosts St. Pius X Friday night at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.