For 10 straight seasons, Lafayette and Maryville have gone-to-head in a regular season finale.
“They're gonna come out hard. They're honestly gonna come out fast,” Lafayette senior Xaviar Cary said. “I know their offense, they're probably gonna run the ball most of the time.”
Maryville has had the upper hand in the MEC showdown, winning 11 straight contests over the Fighting Irish, but Lafayette looks to change that.
Coming off a state championship appearance, the Spoofhounds enter with a 4-4 record.
Maryville shut out Savannah last week 42-0 while Lafayette (6-2) fell to St. Pius for its second loss of the season.
Cary said the team has worked on the "little things" this week to deliver a better performance in their final regular season game.
“Our defense, we have matured so much,” Cary said. “We took things seriously the whole week, honestly, and we’re learning from our losses.”
In his first year at the helm, head coach Ryan Shroyer noted how the Irish have gained conviction in themselves throughout the course of the season.
Shroyer said, “Them taking initiative in their craft and getting better at what they do at practice each day, regardless of the circumstance, they take initiative and better themselves.”
With districts starting next week, the Fighting Irish hope to flip the script and beat Maryville for the first time in over a decade.
“It would mean everything to me,” Cary said. “It would mean the world to me, like more than anything. Just to end our season with a win.”
Lafayette travels to face Maryville at the Hound Pound at 7 p.m. Friday.
