The Lafayette Fighting Irish had at least one error in all but one inning Wednesday night against the Chillicothe Hornets. The 13-7 loss for the Irish was their fourth loss in their last five games.
"Chilli kind of had their way with us," Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. "We knew coming in that they were going to be a scrappy team and we were prepared for that. We just didn't pay attention to detail defensively and in the running game."
Lafayette starter Levi Scheerer pitched a mostly clean inning in the first, allowing just one hit. In the bottom of the first, Hornets' starter Justin Pyle retired the first two batters, then allowed back-to-back hits from Kobe Jones and Xavion Page. Pyle then struck out Garrett Duncan, stranding Jones and Page on second and third.
It was after the first inning that the defensive miscues began to pile up, along with the Chillicothe runs. The Hornets scored four runs in the second and third innings off of three Lafayette errors.
The Irish offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth, finding success from the top of its order. Sophomores Drake Losson and Brendon Bushong each drove in a run and a third run was scored on a wild pitch.
Losson was 2-for-4 in the game with two RBIs.
"We had a few little bright spots with Drake Losson having a nice little day at the plate and Davin Guess as well," Jansen said.
The Hornets scored five runs in the sixth, all but crushing any chance of a comeback for the Irish. Lafayette will have an opportunity to quickly put this game behind them with a matchup against the Bishop LeBlond Eagles tomorrow afternoon at Phil Welch Stadium.
"Obviously we would have liked to have played better, but we're definitely going to learn from this game," Jansen said. "Again, it's less about the X's and O's in baseball and more about what's inside the chest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.