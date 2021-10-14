The sequel to Benton and Lafayette’s earlier regular season matchup proved to not be quite as dramatic as Benton swept Lafayette 3-0 on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
Earlier this month, Lafayette (14-17) defeated Benton 3-2 in an nail-biting extra set victory. Through another regular season match and a meeting in last week’s Benton tournament, Benton (14-14-1) has won the last five sets played between the two teams.
Cardinals coach Lauryn Doolan points to a switch in their rotation as crucial to their recent success against the Fighting Irish.
“We changed to a 6-2 with Alyia Stillman as one of my setters and Avery Morlock as the other, and that’s kind of opened up a lot more options for hitters and has allowed us to be a little more consistent,” Doolan said. “In volleyball you can become very stagnant, so it’s good to change things up.”
The Cardinals started the first set with a substantial lead, ahead of Lafayette 20-13 near the end of the first set. The Irish fought back to make things more competitive before Benton eventually won 25-18.
This was a common theme of the evening. The second set went nearly blow for blow, within one to two scores in either direction in the later volleys until the Cardinals eventually pulled away by four, five, and finally six to win 25-19.
The third set was tied in various spots through the midway part of the contest, then a Benton run led to an 18-14 lead that they never relinquished, eventually winning 25-19.
Doolan also made note of a notable performance from one of her senior leaders, middle blocker Gabby Moulden.
“She was ready to go, even going in and holding that middle block and letting us send it out to the pins helps so much,” she said. “I really liked what she did tonight.”
It’s been an up-and-down stretch for the Irish, who entered last weekend’s tournament on a three-game winning streak but saw themselves disappoint on Saturday and then lose their last two contests. Coach Laura Rehmeier says their performances have been due to a combination of factors.
“Injuries have kind of come back to hinder us a bit. One of my big outside hitters Remy Vandever went down with a sprained ankle last Saturday,” she said. “But really our hearts just weren’t in it tonight, that’s what it comes down to. The big players weren’t playing, and everyone else followed suit.”
With the regular season winding down, both teams are hoping that now is the time that they begin to play their best volleyball. Benton has their eyes on the prize as they head into the first postseason of the Doolan’s tenure.
“I think our goal is to take it one game at a time,” senior Lauren Burright said. “But, of course we want that district championship, we’ve been working all season for that.”
For their next games Lafayette will travel to Rock Port on Monday, as Benton will head to Gower for their second to last regular season contest.
