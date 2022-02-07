Of everyone involved in this year’s Benton and Lafayette rivalry, not many have the experience that Benton head coach Jared Boone does.
A South Side native and 2004 Benton graduate, Boone is in his first season leading the Cardinals. In the midst of a resurgent season, Benton will try to snap a 15-year losing streak to their North End rivals Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader.
“If you grew up in this rivalry, you know it means something else to you,” Boone said. “There were battles back when we played. Hopefully, we’re trying to get it back to that status.”
The last time Benton beat Lafayette was 2007. No one on the Cardinals’ current roster has beaten the Irish. Benton senior Kason Mauzey says the Cardinals are hungry to get back in the win column.
“We just gotta take all the losses from past years and kind of let that fuel us,” Mauzey said. “Just go out with more intensity than we ever have and just run and gun and just push the ball and do the best we can.”
In Boone’s first season leading his alma mater, the Cardinals are 13-8 entering the final five games of their regular season.
Mauzey said the Cardinals have adjusted well to having Boone in charge.
“Having a coaching change is kind of weird to adapt to,” Mauzey said. “After the many games that we’ve had, it’s just fun to get somebody new and learn a bunch of new things with them.”
Boone said he’s been a familiar face to those in the Benton program, so that’s helped the team buy into his teachings as coach.
“This program, it means something to me because I came up in the program, so it’s not like I’m just some random guy just here coaching,” Boone said. “I know the histories and traditions at the school and the program, and I know where I want to take it, where it should be, and they’ve done a good job of buying into that.”
On the North Side, Lafayette is fighting to preserve a generation-long winning streak.
“It’s been going on for a while, and these kids love being involved in it,” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said. “This is one of those games that they have circled on their calendar. ... It’s going to be a pretty good matchup.”
The Irish are also off to a great start, with an 11-5 record overall and a 3-0 start to MEC play. As they prepare to face the Cardinals, junior Camden Bennett says the Irish need to follow a mantra that’s led them all season in order to continue the win streak over their rivals.
“It’s gonna take a lot, it’s definitely not given, it’s earned,” Bennett said. “That’s what our past years have done and hopefully what we can do throughout the future.”
Tuesday night’s matchup is expected to be a battle on the Southside, as both teams are carrying momentum from a solid start to the season.
Boone said he and his team hope this is the year that the Cardinals can turn the tides of the rivalry once again.
“This senior class, they’ve never beaten them,” Boone said. “They want to have an opportunity to beat them before they graduate from here, and they kind of want to end that streak and hopefully swing it into our favor.”
Benton and Lafayette square off Tuesday night at Springer Gymnasium. The boys game will follow the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m.
